Subnautica: Below Zero: Where to find Ion Cubes

Ion Cubes are a type of synthetic crystal that contain massive amounts of energy in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Created by the Architects, their energy is equivalent to a small nuclear detonation when they are considered to be in a stable state. The Architects were highly advanced beings, said to have inhabited Planet 4546B a thousand years prior.

There are several Ion Cubes available in Subnautica: Below Zero. Each plays an important part in crafting and upgrading specific items. The glowing green cube is easily identifiable for those searching.

Where to find Ion Cubes in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Ion Cubes not only glow, but make a strange creaking noise when players are nearby. This makes the finite amount of Ion Cubes in Subnautica: Below Zero stand out among other resources.

The following locations are where Ion Cubes can be located and how many can be found in those certain locations, as there are currently a maximum of 93 available in the game:

3 in Sanctuary Zeo

1 near the Obelisk in Deep Twisty Bridges

2 near the Obelisk in Arctic Kelp Caves

1 near the Fossil Excavator in Deep Purple Vents

1 in a ruined installation of Glacial Connection

1 near the Exploration Site of Delta Island

2 near the Glacial Bay Energy Generator

2 near the East Arctic Ground Sampler

2 near the Tree Spires Ground Sampler

1 in the Arctic Spires Cache

Large Ion Cube Deposit in Arctic Spires Cache

3 Large Ion Cube Deposits in Arctic Spires

1 near the Arctic Spires Greenhouse

2 in the Spy Pengling cave in Arctic Spires

1 in the Outpost Zero laboratory

1 in a hollow iceberg in West Arctic

The Large Ion Cube Deposits can only be mined with the Subnautica: Below Zero Prawn Suit Drill Arm. The remainder are located on the ground or seabed of each Biome.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Once found, the following crafting devices use Ion Cubes to craft the subsequently listed items:

Fabricator

Ion Battery

Tether Tool

Quantam Locker

Habitat Builder

Recyclotron

Architect Component Fabricator

Architect Organs

