What are Black Market Run contracts in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone is constantly adding new features and content to help keep the game fresh. One of these new features is the Black Market Run contracts.

While contracts are not new to the game, this new feature aims to give users even more incentive to participate in these short tasks with tremendous rewards.

However, some gamers may not be convinced. Many may see these new contracts as a waste of time and may not even bother attempting these challenges.

This is what the developers want to avoid by giving these individuals a reason to take on these challenges by rewarding them incredibly.

So what exactly are these contracts, and how do they benefit players? Luckily, fans know what these contracts contain and what rewards they can offer.

More importantly, users know how completing these contracts during their run in Warzone can give them the upper hand on the competition.

Completing Warzone's Black Market Contracts has quite a few benefits for gamers

A player wielding the new Minigun obtained from Warzone's Black Market (Image via Activision)

Like other Market Run contracts, users will have their objectives marked on their maps. However, unlike standard Market Runs that task them to go to any buy station on the map, Black Market Runs will require gamers to head to one of the many new Black Market buy stations scattered sparingly throughout the map.

Again, like other Market Run contracts, these Black Market variants must be picked up from regular buy stations. Once the contract is active, players will see the waypoint marked on their map.

This waypoint will be one of the Black Market buy stations. Once they reach this point, they will be rewarded as usual.

However, what sets these buy stations apart from their standard counterparts is the weapons that users can purchase from them. Of course, as the name implies, these buy stations possess much stronger firearms they would otherwise be unable to find.

The catalog will be small at launch but may increase later on.

Here is a short list of all of the things coming in the Black Market buy stations with the next update:

Nebula V Minigun

Sequencer Grenade

Specialist Bonus

Foresight

Various Classified Weapons

Of course, as many gamers may have noticed, the item that sticks out is the Nebula V Minigun. Giving them the option to purchase a minigun may be a slippery slope in terms of balancing

In any game, miniguns deal a metric ton of damage, especially in a focus-fire scenario.

However, this only further incentivizes players to complete these Black Market Runs. Regarding how this Minigun will function in the metagame of Warzone, it may become a staple for solo play as well as in the later rounds of squad play when team numbers have significantly thinned out and users are in the open.

They can expect this new Black Market feature to come with the next Warzone update on June 22. Hopefully, this new feature will shake up the current metagame and help keep it from becoming stale for frequent gamers.

This system appears to be a great way to give them high-tier weapons for more fun.

