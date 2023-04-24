What is Block of Cheese in Dota 2, and how to get it?

The ambitious patch 7.33 is finally here in Dota 2, with the developers introducing significant changes to the MOBA's meta. Apart from numerous tweaks to heroes and items, the game's map has also been reworked. It is now 40% bigger with a number of new intriguing structures to account for. The update also brought a mysterious item called Block of Cheese, which found no direct mention in the patch notes.

Block of Cheese has to do with one of the new structures added to the game map. Called Lotus Pools, they provide fruits that periodically spawn and grant mana and HP. The official patch announcement states:

"Players can stockpile this fruit, and then combine it into even larger, higher-value fruit in the late game. This larger fruit can even be combined into incredibly large fruit. What happens if you combine the incredibly large fruit? Probably nothing. (Definitely something.)"

So what is "definitely something"?

Block of Cheese grants HP shield and regeneration in Dota 2

As mentioned above, interested Dota 2 players will need to play with the mechanics of Lotus Pools and its spawn fruits to get their hands on a Block of Cheese. They should follow the below-mentioned steps to get one in-game:

You must make judicious use of both Lotus Pools to collect 18 Healing Lotuses as quickly as possible.

18 Healing Lotuses will combine together to form 3 Greater Healing Lotus. Keep them with you.

Next, defeat Roshan. Following its second death, Roshan will drop a Cheese. Pick it up.

As soon as you have the 3 Greater Healing Lotus and a Cheese picked up, they will combine to form a Block of Cheese.

Like the Cheese item in Dota 2, players can choose to use the Block of Cheese for themselves or pass it on to one of their allies. The mysterious item provides players' heroes with a 500 HP Shield that regenerates at 100 HP per second if they haven't taken damage in the last three seconds.

The item description states:

First there was the Belt of Strength. Then there were the Boots of Travel. Now, at long last, the Block of Cheese.

Since the item is consumed, its effects cannot be removed from the character until the game's conclusion. For those interested in the stats of Lotus Pools and Healing Lotuses, these are the official Dota 2 patch notes regarding the same:

Added 2 Lotus Pools on the edges of the map near the river. Every 3 minutes, each Lotus Pool spawns 1 Healing Lotus, up to a total of 6 available at a time. Lotus Pools can be channeled to grant 1 Healing Lotus per second. Healing Lotus is a stackable consumable that replenishes 125 HP and 125 Mana on use. Healing Lotus use cooldown: 5s

3 Healing Lotuses are combined into a Great Healing Lotus, which restores 400 health and mana. 2 Great Healing Lotuses are combined into a Greater Healing Lotus, which restores 900 health and mana

Both teams have a vision of both Lotus Pools' content

