What is the blue spirit rabbit in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an explorer's dream come true. Set across the vast landscapes of Hyrule, there are many sights to faun over. Players will explore both the skies and the deep undergrounds in their pursuit of saving the kingdom from evil. However, this journey is not without effort and burden. Players will often comb uncharted territory in search of clues and objectives to progress through the narrative.

As such, ample rewards and surprises await those who take the time to look around every nook and cranny. One such instance will be an encounter with a small mysterious animal that glows. What exactly is this creature in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The blue spirit rabbit in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is called a Blupee

Resembling a rabbit in size, behavior, and appearance, these Creatures are known as Blupees. It has yellow plant-like ears and a blue body. Even though it looks like a rabbit, it looks like an owl. This Creature's highlight feature is its glow, making it stand out against duller environments.

You will likely notice it before it sees you. In the previous title, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, these Creatures could only be found around Satori Mountain.

However, they can now be encountered across Hyrule's surface region in the latest game. But they are fairly uncommon, so keep an eye out for them. They also possess a shy nature, immediately fleeing if they spot the protagonist, Link, approaching.

Maintaining stealth is key. This can be done by pressing the left stick on the Nintendo Switch controller to crouch. This way, you can get close to the Blupee without alerting it.

As with many animals in the game, they cannot be caught. However, they can be shot at using arrows. Successful hits will cause them to drop Rupees, the primary currency in the Legend of Zelda series. However, they will also flee when being targeted and will eventually disappear into thin air.

If you are unable to find a Blupee out in the wild, there is an alternate method to spot one. As you explore the lands of Hyrule, you will come across cave systems. These often house unique flora and fauna, with the latter including Bubbulfrogs.

This creature is a large, pale blue frog that can sometimes be seen clinging to cave ceilings. On detecting a threat, it will push out bubbles that hang in the air.

Thankfully, it is not hostile. Shooting it with an arrow can dislodge it from its resting space while defeating it will cause it to disappear. However, it drops two Bubbul Gems and a Blupee.

As expected, the latter will attempt to flee immediately, so you have only a few seconds to shoot at it. If you have good aim, you should get a decent amount of Rupees after downing it. You can also try fusing an arrow with a Keese Eyeball to create homing arrows.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is currently available on Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes