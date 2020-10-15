What can you do to get Fortnite back on iOS?

When Epic began its feud with Apple, millions of Fortnite players lost access to the game on their platform of choice. Now, as the fight seems like it will drag on even longer, many players are beginning to feel unfairly restricted from a game that got its success by welcoming everyone. So what can you do as a Fortnite iOS player?

I need Fortnite mobile to be on iOS again so I can be happy when I grind levels 🥺 — a 🍂 (@abnxgs) October 11, 2020

Getting Fortnite back on iOS isn’t going to be easy

The nature of this dispute is such that your options are limited in terms of what you can do. One of the only real options available to you would be to attempt to stream Fortnite to your iOS device. This would involve using a secondary app to connect your device to your PC, and then playing Fortnite on your PC through your phone.

This method has a lot of drawbacks, however. Most notably, if you have to play the game on your computer already then why bother streaming it at all. However, there are other, more tangible, concerns as well. Notably, streaming the game to a secondary device would introduce another source of latency which would make the experience less enjoyable. You would also have another program that could potentially go wrong as well.

Make your voice heard

So really we come down to the only options you as a consumer have when dealing with these kinds of issues. If you’ve been following the events, then the best course of action may be to simply pick a side and hope for a quick resolution.

As much as it pains me to say, these companies are not likely to listen to a single individual with regards to their feud, especially not with billions of dollars on the line. However, Epic has shown a clear interest in maintaining their public image and involving the metaphorical “court of public opinion” in this case.

As a result, the collective voices of people interested in these two finding some kind of resolution may actually help them with their narratives. Epic has already gathered the anecdotes of many developers who are willing to voice their grievances with Apple, and Apple is likewise using the collective complaints of players no longer able to play Fortnite for iOS in their legal battle against Epic.

Fortnite had 116 million users on IOS with more in-app purchases than Android. via /r/Games https://t.co/JOenqy4tHn pic.twitter.com/1aGxrWAE4y — Dean (@DeansDailyDoses) October 11, 2020

Get ready for a long wait

Unfortunately, no matter what you do there won’t likely be much that can be done until the Fortnite case is finished. If enough people put real pressure on either company, by boycotting or protesting or simply contributing to the public discourse, there might be enough pressure for them to reach a temporary compromise.

But so far, it seems like both companies are ready for a hard fight. If you want to wait it out, then you are welcome to do so, but many Fortnite players have already begun moving on to other games. If an iOS device was your only window for entertainment, however, then you’ll just have to live with limited options for a while.