What changes should Nintendo make to Animal Crossing to compete with Hokko Life?

Recently, an Animal Crossing replica (for lack of a better term) popped up. In late April, Hokko Life was released by game developer Wonderscope. Listed as a role-playing game and life simulation game, the similarities to the Nintendo social simulation game were endless. The art style was very similar. The gameplay features were, too.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo exclusive. There's a long list of similarities, but there's one key difference. Hokko Life is a PC game, opening it up to a broad audience. This also allows non-Nintendo users to be able to play the game, sort of.

It's not the same, but previously there weren't any games close to Animal Crossing available for non-Nintendo users. Hokko Life has been very popular, and some consider it to be a challenge to Animal Crossing. Does Animal Crossing need to do something to compete?

Animal Crossing vs. Hokko Life

One thing is for sure: Animal Crossing is the most popular game out right now. It is the second-highest selling Nintendo Switch game in just over a year. New Horizons sold more than any game during the pandemic, from roughly March 2020 to April 2021. It's the tenth best Nintendo game of all time after that short period of time, too. No PC game is going to turn the heat up on Nintendo and Animal Crossing.

With some fans upset about the lack of updates and the glaring omission at E3 2021, Nintendo might be feeling a little warmth coming from Hokko Life. However, Hokko Life is an excellent game. There's a reason for Nintendo to believe that at least some people will consider getting Hokko Life rather than buying a $300 Switch and $60 Animal Crossing.

Some changes Animal Crossing: New Horizons might do well to include are these: updates involving gameplay and items, new villagers, new furniture, and more. Gyroids are a fan-favorite furniture item that has been strangely absent. Many fans have called for Brewster since he is also strangely absent. New items, like new fence customization or other things, and gameplay would also spice things up for players.

What Nintendo decides to do, though, will be entirely up to them. It's not likely that Hokko Life threatens the gaming giant, but the heat is definitely getting turned up a little.

