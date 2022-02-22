What is the code to unlock the Latopolis door in Horizon Forbidden West?

Players of Horizon Forbidden West will undoubtedly face not only tough enemies but tough puzzles as well. Sometimes the toughest foe at the moment is not a gigantic robot, but a locked door.

For the Latopolis door, players are able to easily gain the code and continue their journey.

Discovering the code to the Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West

When players make their way through Latopolis, they will eventually come to a dead end with a locked door at the end of it. Upon interacting with the door, they will find that it's locked. All hope is not lost, and players will be able to locate the code with some careful searching. The code is actually very close by and is easy enough to locate and enter into the keypad.

Locate the datapad to gain the code to the door

Players of Horizon Forbidden West should be able to locate the datapad close by (Image via Guerilla Games)

Once players have located the locked door, they need to cross the room and enter the hallway on the opposite side. When they enter this hallway, they will have to search for a datapad located inside some debris. Inspecting this datapad and scanning it with Focus will allow the player to access its contents. Players should discover a file called "Bad Urges" which contains the passcode 7482.

Head back to the door in order to input the code

Once players receive the passcode, they should head back to the door and enter the passcode (7482). Upon successful entry of the code, the door should open up and allow them to progress in the story. If for some reason the player incorrectly inputs the code, they will receive an error.

Players can usually locate passcodes with some careful searching near locked doors

Players with a lot of RPG experience know a puzzle or locked door is always right around the corner (Image via Guerilla Games)

Having to enter passcodes and solve puzzles is basically a rite of passage for gamers who play RPGs such as Horizon Forbidden West. In order to be successful at these type of games, players sometimes need to think outside the box, or even just look around a little bit closer. Oftentimes there are clues close by that players can use to help them with their search.

Edited by Siddharth Satish