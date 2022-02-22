How to get the Ancient Trunk in Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West

Latopolis is an area in Horizon Forbidden West that houses the majority of mysteries and secrets in the game.

Among several of these secrets is the Ancient Trunk of Latopolis. The trunk's name gives away exactly what it contains. It holds treasures and valuables that once belonged to the ancients.

Latopolis becomes available during the Death's Door mission. When you undertake that quest, you will be able to find the Ancient Trunk deep within a facility.

How to find the Ancient Trunk of Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West

Once you reach Latopolis during Death's Door, you will encounter a large room filled with water. When you enter that room, head through the pathway that is open on the left side.

Reach a door that will not open and climb up. There is a vent above that door which will allow you, as Aloy, access to the next room. Drop down into the other room and there will be a door missing from its power cell.

The water-filled room in Latopolis (Image via Guerilla Games)

To the left of the door is that power cell. Obtain it and place it in the door's mechanism to open it. Enter the much sunnier room and climb to the upper ledge with your Pullcaster.

Move to the right on the catwalk and push the box. Get it through the doorway and it will fall into the next room. Jump down along with it. Push the box again, giving you access to the platform in the room.

Aloy sits at the Ancient Trunk of Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via Guerilla Games)

The Ancient Trunk is below this platform, but you will need to use the Igniter to burn away some Firegleam on the wall to the right. Move through the wall and back to the room with the power cell.

Take the power cell and head back to the room you just left. Install the power cell into the Ancient Truck. This will activate it and you will be able to open it to collect the Horizon Forbidden West treasure.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul