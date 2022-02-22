A player finds God of War Easter egg in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is Sony's first major AAA release in what is shaping up to be an incredible year for the company. Gran Turismo 7 will be released next month, while God of War Ragnarok will be released later in the year, giving PlayStation fans much to look forward to in 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West has been acclaimed for its open-world design and considerable advancements in all essential aspects while following the same blueprint as Horizon Zero Dawn.

The game's NPCs, in particular, are causing quite a buzz. Many players are already sifting over every place in Horizon Forbidden West in search of hidden surprises. Two key characters from 2018's God of War have been discovered in an easter egg.

In Horizon Forbidden West, a gamer discovers a God of War Easter egg

Small statues of Brok and Sindri can be found in the realm of the game, according to a post on the God of War subreddit. Both dwarfs played crucial roles in Kratos' most recent journey, and they immediately gained popularity among fans.

Fans are expressing their love for Brok and Sindri in the comments area, with many echoing some of their favorite phrases from the two brothers.

The Brok and Sindri Easter egg can be spotted shortly after players visit the Forbidden West as part of Horizon's main quest, according to user kerriazes. A dead Widemaw with a hammer in its jaws may be found at a Leaplasher site. To find Brok and Sindri, they must inspect the hammer and follow the trails.

Sony's first-party developers appear to have made the decision to include as many references to prior PlayStation titles as possible. The Iki Island DLC for Ghost of Tsushima included a similar tribute to God of War's opening sequence, while Horizon Zero Dawn contained a Death Stranding Easter egg.

Astro's Playroom is jam-packed with references to past PlayStation titles, so it's a game that all PS5 owners should check out.

This game is only a few days old, thus finding all of the Easter eggs may take some time. Guerrilla Games' hidden references to past PlayStation releases are plausible, and certain secrets may even hint at future games.

Guerrilla Games is also said to be working on an undisclosed project that has been in development for more than three years. After the release of Horizon Forbidden West, Sony may opt to reveal more about the game during one of the next major PlayStation events.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul