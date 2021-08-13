What are the competitive ranks in Splitgate?

Splitgate is a first-person shooter and has a budding competitive community early on in its life.

This competitive community has seen a handful of tournaments with decent prize pools for a game that has been in beta/early access for a couple of years. Of course, not everyone can jump into the esports side of a game.

That is where ranked play comes in. Splitgate has a solid ranking system where players can still be competitive without the hustle and bustle of an esports title behind it.

The competitive ranks of Splitgate

Ranked matches in Splitgate take place with teams of four. The 4v4 competition happens over a variety of game modes, such as King of the Hill, Team Deathmatch and Domination.

The developer loves adding and removing game modes to keep Splitgate fresh. Therefore, don't be surprised if the layout of the game's ranked mode changes as the beta continues or a full release happens.

First and foremost, it should be known that Splitgate's ranking system operates as an Elo system. This means players earn and lose points depending on victories, losses and in-game performances.

There are currently seven rankings in Splitgate. Prior to being ranked, players will have to compete in five placement matches. This is pretty similar to a majority of games with a ranking system.

Once those are finished, players will be placed in the appropriate rank depending on how they performed. Those seven ranks and the Elo points needed to advance to them are:

Bronze : 0 - 1,499

: 0 - 1,499 Silver : 1,500 - 1,999

: 1,500 - 1,999 Gold : 2,000 - 2,999

: 2,000 - 2,999 Platinum : 2,500 - 2,999

: 2,500 - 2,999 Diamond : 3,000 - 3,499

: 3,000 - 3,499 Master : 3,500 - 3,999

: 3,500 - 3,999 Champion: 4,000+

Keep in mind that the game has been in early access since May 2019. It was only on PC up until that point with the Splitgate beta finally coming to consoles in July 2021.

Before fully releasing, some changes could be made to how the ranking system works or even to the names of the different ranks that players can achieve. Keep your eye on Splitgate's official Twitter for any updates on this.

