When is the full release date for Splitgate?

Splitgate has technically been available to play on Steam since 2019, and its recent re-release on console platforms has brought a ton of attention to the game. However, Splitgate is still in open beta for the time being, so when will the game officially be released in full?

The beta phase of a game can be vague to say the least, especially when developers are trying to make the game as polished as possible before an official release. 1047 Games is no different in this regard and they have not provided an exact date as to when Splitgate will leave the beta phase. But that doesn't mean they have left players in the dark.

So far, the timetable for a full release in Splitgate is at some point in August 2021. If the beta goes according to schedule, the game will be fully released by the end of this month. The latest console launch with crossplay has propelled the success of Splitgate and has likely reassured 1047 games about an August 2021 release date with full features.

Even if Splitgate is in the beta phase, that doesn't mean the game is short of content for the time being. Much like other ongoing service-based multiplayer games, the extended beta phase of Splitgate has received plenty of content such as new maps and skins. On top of that, the Battle Pass in the game is available to level up as well.

The main goal for the rest of the beta appears to be stablizing the servers and working with the queue times in Splitgate. As mentioned above though, the full release isn't far off and could very well be in August 2021.

What platforms will Splitgate be on after the full release date?

Splitgate started as a beta release game available on Steam back in 2019, and of course, it will be available on PC for the full release too. A major change for the game, however, was the addition of console support that was rolled out in July 2021.

So far, the consoles included are from the PlayStation and Xbox platforms only. That means players can play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, there are no plans for the Nintendo Switch to have Splitgate, but that could always change. If it does, it will be well into the future, after Splitgate has had a full release.

