What is the Cookie Alliance game mode in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom's latest update saw a lot of new content and features. The theme of this update is "War Under Shattered Skies," where mysterious fissures are opening up across Earthbread's sky, giving way for many enemies of Earthbread to wage destruction. As expected, the Cookie's are at war against these forces.

Previously rumored to be an update to Guild Battle, Cookie Alliance has been a long-standing demand for large sections of the Cookie Run: Kingdom community. Read on to find out if the developers were able to deliver on the demands of their fans.

Cookie Alliance mode in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

As mentioned earlier, this update's theme is the battle between the various enemies coming to Earthbread waging war against the Cookies. This theme has been incorporated into the gameplay via Cookie Alliance game mode.

Here players have to create five teams, all with different cookies. This means players need to have at least 25 Cookies unlocked to play in this mode. The objective is to defeat as many waves of enemies as possible. Each wave is of course more powerful than the last.

A mega survival-based battle has been one of the most requested additions to the game, and according to initial impressions, the demand has been met to the satisfaction of Cookie Run: Kingdom fans.

What is the difference between Guild Battle and Cookie Alliance?

Since its release, Guild Battle has been one of the most loved game modes in Cookie Run: Kingdom and the demand for a more extended version of the same has manifested in the new Cookie Alliance mode.

The key difference is that Guild Battle has more in common with the PvE stages, wherein the gameplay is structured at a level similar to the Campaign mode. Players have to defeat a boss at the end of the level and receive the rewards for winning. The team size and level length are also the same.

Cookie Alliance, on the other hand, is a full-fledge survival-focused adrenaline rush. Here players have to deal with a continuous flood of enemies and try to survive for as long as possible. The rewards that players will receive after a Cookie Alliance battle will also be dependent on the number of waves they were able to withstand.

