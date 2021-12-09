What is a Daredevil skill in Forza Horizon 5?

While roaming the streets of Forza Horizon 5, players will find themselves performing various skills, which give them a certain amount of score to earn skill points. However, there might be times when players might perform a skill move that is completely unknown to them, and Daredevil remains one of those skill moves.

While drifting and other skills are quite well known and understandable, the Daredevil skill in Forza Horizon 5 creates a lot of confusion among the players. Like drifting requires the oversteering of cars to spin sideways while maintaining control over it to gain a drift state, Daredevil also has its own set of criteria.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon "El Jefe" is the most fearsome street racer in all of Guanajuato. Will you beat this mysterious boss to the finish line? "El Jefe" is the most fearsome street racer in all of Guanajuato. Will you beat this mysterious boss to the finish line? https://t.co/ueUndKHtDE

To give an in-depth idea about Daredevil in Forza Horizon 5, this article will be sharing all the details players need to know about the skill.

About Daredevil skill in Forza Horizon 5

Daredevil is something that can be executed quite quickly and gives players 1000 points for performing it. All players need to do is perform three near misses in a row in a very short period. However, the only problem players can face is finding the optimal situation for completing it.

One of the best ways of performing a daredevil is by playing a road race event and overtaking the opponents at high speed. Another way it can be done is by going to the highway in Forza Horizon 5, however, the likelihood of cars spawning to fit the situation depends on the sheer luck of players.

Daredevil is just another skill move that players can use while combining it with various other skills in order to quickly increase their skill score and reach a certain amount to earn skill points from them.

Also Read Article Continues below

In short, like other skill moves that can be performed on a player’s command, Daredevils are quite random in occurrence and will happen if a player is destined to.

Edited by R. Elahi