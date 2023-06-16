What is Defeat the Demon Lord arcade mode in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 Season 5 is finally here. This new fantasy-themed update brings a season of exciting skirmishes and events to indulge in. On top of that, there are some unique Season-exclusive modes as well. This includes the novel "Defeat The Demon Lord" arcade mode. To celebrate the fantasy setting of the update, this new mode is a PvP experience.

It pits 4 players against the Demon Lord - a power-boosted Reinhardt with a unique diabolical skin. Players who dive into the mode right away may be confused about how it works, so here is a rundown.

How to play the Defeat the Demon Lord mode in Overwatch 2

The Defeat the Demon Lord mode is under the Arcade section in Overwatch 2. When players select the mode, they will be greeted with three options:

Heroes: Pick from a small handpicked selection of Tank, DPS and Support heroes and create a team of four to fight the Demon Lord

Flex: Randomly decides if the player will control the Heroes or the Demon Lord

Demon Lord: Lay waste to the four heroes by becoming the Demon Lord

For the Heroes to win, they must eliminate the Demon Lord three times. Conversely, the Demon Lord needs 30 hero kills to win. While this sounds incredibly unbalanced on paper, there are a few things to consider. For one, the Demon Lord has a whooping 6000 HP. That's over 10 times the standard Reinhardt health. To top it off, he deals insane damage.

Demon Lord has the same moveset as Reinhardt - including the shield, projectile, and dash. When powered up via the Earth Shatter Ultimate, his projectile can split into a three-pronged attack. Furthermore, there are various pickups around the map only he can consume. These boost movement speed temporarily and help charge up the Ultimate gauge faster.

Considering how powerful he is and that the heroes pit against him have no special upgrades, the score rules now make sense. The following Heroes are available to pick from in this Overwatch 2 mode:

Tanks: Junker Queen, Orissa

DPS: Torbjorn, Tracer, Genji

Support: Lucio, Kiriko, Lifeweaver

The Heroes team can only have one of each hero and one Tank maximum. At the end of the day, it really is a team effort between the Heroes to take the Demon Lord out. We recommend having one Tank hero and at least one Support to allow the Heroes a fighting chance against this evil incarnate.

What does Season 5 introduce in Overwatch 2?

Starting with the obvious, we get a brand new Battle Pass to grind through. This means a host of cosmetics to collect for various heroes. Highlights are the Griffin-inspired Orissa skin and the beautiful armor for Tracer that has been the star of the show.

We also have the Questwatch event, where players complete a series of tasks in keeping with a DnD-style RPG campaign. On the more technical side, a few heroes have been adjusted. Take a look at all things introduced to Overwatch 2 this season.

Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

