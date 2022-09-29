What is Defense Matrix in Overwatch 2 and how will it work?

Overwatch 2's Defense Matrix initiative will be a vital tool when the game releases worldwide on October 1. Blizzard is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the experience stays fair for all the players, and nobody can take advantage of unfair means.

Blizzard is revamping the registration system for its upcoming release to ensure a fair playing ground for every player. It will require players to submit their phone numbers as the publisher feels it could discourage players from getting involved in unfair means. Moreover, the Defense Matrix seems to be something that will be mandatory for all the players; without it, they won't be able to play the game.

Blizzard has already explained how the proposed system will work in Overwatch 2. They have also hinted at their expectations regarding how effective the new system will be in ensuring fair playing grounds. Given the possible importance of the system, here's what players will be required to do to ensure they can jump into the matches as soon as the game launches.

Overwatch 2's Defense Matrix initiative is Blizzard's attempt to counter wrongdoers and cheaters

As good as Overwatch has been, there have been instances of cheaters causing major problems for players. Blizzard now hopes to turn it around, and they have already mentioned the Defense Matrix in an upcoming blog post.

While the exact nature of the new system hasn't been given, Overwatch 2 players will presumably be required to participate in the system mandatorily. It will likely be implemented when players register their accounts on Blizzard. They will have to submit their cellular connection numbers when registering their accounts.

Blizzard will likely send a One-Time Password (OTP), which players must submit to verify their mobile number. Once done, their cellular connection number will be registered with their Blizzard account. They can then log in with the account in Overwatch 2 and enjoy the game.

What are Blizzard's aims with Overwatch 2's Defense Matrix initiative?

Blizzard hopes to fulfill several objectives with the Defense Matrix initiative, and the major one will be to provide a great experience to Overwatch 2 players. By registering with mobile numbers, the publisher hopes there will be a limit to the malpractices in the game.

Given that the upcoming game is free-to-play, players can quite easily engage in unfair practices and get away with it. Even if their Blizzard account gets banned, they can easily generate another with a second email. Given how easy it is to create an email ID, players can keep repeatedly getting away after doing the wrong thing.

However, submitting a mobile number will make things quite different as they will be locked to an ID. To create a second account, players will also need a second mobile phone number, which is harder to come by. This will incentivize players to play Overwatch 2 in a proper fashion or risk permanently losing the ability to play the game.

While there will be certain workarounds, the new system could be a game-changer in the days to come. For Blizzard and players alike, hopes will be for a fair gaming environment in the upcoming hero-shooter.

