What is Divine Blessing skill in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Divine Blessing in Monster Hunter Wilds is a passive skill that has a set chance to activate when a hunter takes damage, reducing the amount of damage received. Unlike skills that are flat bonuses, this is an automatic activation one. Granted, it won't activate every time, but when it does, it can save the player's life.

Whether it's against a mighty Wyvern or annoyingly persistent smaller enemies, having Divine Blessing in your character build can be a huge boost to survivability. Let's go over how it functions and what gear gives it.

Understanding how Divine Blessing skill in Monster Hunter Wilds functions

Divine Blessing skill in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Damage reduction with a random trigger

Divine Blessing skill in Monster Hunter Wilds activates automatically when a hunter is hit, reducing the damage from that specific attack. A notification appears on the right side of the screen when it triggers, confirming that the skill has taken effect.

One key detail: the activation chance stays the same at all levels, but higher levels provide greater damage reduction. Here’s the breakdown:

Level 1: When triggered, damage taken is reduced by 15%.

Level 2: When triggered, damage taken is reduced by 30%.

Level 3: When triggered, damage taken is reduced by 50%.

Best armor with Divine Blessing skill in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Armor with Divine Blessing skill Level 3

Suja Sash Alpha

2) Armor with Divine Blessing skill Level 2

Damascus Helm Alpha

G Ebony Greaves Alpha

Commission Mail Alpha

Ingot Helm Alpha

Rathian Vambraces Alpha

Hope Mask Alpha

3) Armor with Divine Blessing skill Level 1

Damascus Vambraces Alpha

G Ebony Greaves Beta

G Ebony Braces Beta

G Ebony Braces Alpha

Ingot Coil Alpha

Rathian Vambraces Beta

Rathian Helm Beta

Rathian Helm Alpha

Hope Coil Alpha

Hope Mail

Hope Greaves

Hope Vambraces

Ingot Coil

Ingot Helm

Mixing and matching these pieces can help hunters customize their builds, ensuring they have the right balance between damage mitigation and offensive capabilities.

Divine Blessing skill Decorations and Talismans

For hunters who don’t want to rely solely on armor for Divine Blessing in Monster Hunter Wilds, Decorations and Talismans offer alternative ways to integrate it into a build.

1) Decorations with Divine Blessing skill

Protection Jewel 1 – Grants Divine Skill Level 1

2) Talismans with Divine Blessing skill

Blessing Charm I : Grants Divine Skill Level 1.

: Grants Divine Skill Level 1. Blessing Charm II : Grants Divine Skill Level 2.

: Grants Divine Skill Level 2. Blessing Charm III: Grants Divine Skill Level 3.

By combining armor, decorations, and talismans, hunters can reach Divine Blessing skill Level 3 while maintaining flexibility in their builds.

