Many COD Mobile players have recently been facing a problem while starting the game. After downloading the game on the Google Play Store, when players run COD Mobile on their devices, the default loading screen appears, but soon after, a pop-up message shows up on the screen stating, 'Download configuration failed. Make sure your device is connected to a network and then restart the game.'

Although the players have been connected via mobile data or wifi, this message still appears, thus annoying them every time they try to log into the game. In this article, we discuss and explain the error and show you how to solve this issue.

What is the 'download configuration failed error' in COD Mobile, and how to solve it?

The error shown on the screen is actually a network error that doesn't allow players to connect to the game's servers, though the device has been connected via mobile data or over wifi.

Well, there are two possible ways to solve this error in COD Mobile. The first one is using a VPN to connect to the servers, and the second one is to clear the cache files and to restart the game. Connecting a VPN might not be a legitimate action to perform as it spikes up the ping in the game. We will elaborate on the latter method, which will definitely work on all devices.

To reconnect with the COD Mobile servers, follow the steps listed below:

Open your Android or iOS device.

Go to Settings>Apps & Notifications>Apps

A drop-down list of all the maps on the mobile device will appear. Find the COD Mobile icon and click on it.

Now, click on the 'Force Stop' button available either on the top right or the bottom right corner of the mobile screen.

Then click on 'OK,' confirming the Force Stop option.

Now, click on the 'Data Usage' option under the COD Mobile app menu.

Scroll down and make sure that all the network options in the list are allowed.

Come back to the Home Screen and restart COD Mobile.

The game will now run smoothly without any network error issues.

