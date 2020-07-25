What are the download sizes of PUBG PC, PUBG Mobile & PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile is arguably the biggest mobile game in the world currently, but did you know that PUBG PC was the first version of the popular battle royale game to come out. The game was developed by PUBG Corporation and released on 23rd March 2017. Following the immense success of the PC version, the developers expanded the title to multiple platforms.

As a result of this decision, PUBG Mobile was released for smartphone devices on 9th February 2018. After covering every possible platform, the game's developers thought of releasing a version for low-specification mobiles.

They then developed PUBG Mobile Lite for consumers who could not play on high-end mobile devices. The developers released the beta version of the game on 24th January 2019, and slowly, expanded it to different parts of the world.

Let's take a look at the download sizes for each game, for those who are still unaware.

Size of PUBG PC

PUBG PC (Image via blogger)

The download size of PUBG PC is approximately 30 GB. It is purchasable for ₹999 on Steam, which is a video game digital distribution service.

Link to download PUBG PC from Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/578080/PLAYERUNKNOWNS_BATTLEGROUNDS/

Size of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (image via Dot Esports)

The size of PUBG Mobile depends on the device. However, the approximate size of the APK file is 636 MB for Android. Later, the game may require up to 2 GB of storage on Android and 2.4 GB on iOS devices.

Link to download PUBG Mobile from Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.ig

Link to download PUBG Mobile from iOS Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pubg-mobile-new-map-livik/id1330123889

Size of PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via gadgets to use)

The size of PUBG Mobile Lite is 560 MB on Google Play Store. However, it will take a little more space after installing, depending on the device.

Link to download PUBG Mobile Lite from Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.iglite

Out of all the above versions of the game, only the PC one is paid. Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are free.