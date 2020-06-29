What is Dr DisRespect's real name?

In this article, we will talk about the popular Twitch streamer, Dr DisRespect.

Recently, he was banned from Twitch for violating community guidelines.

Image Credit: EuroGamer

Dr DisRespect is a former Twitch streamer and an American celebrity. He is not a professional gamer, however, and is regarded as one of the entertainers of the gaming industry.

He commented on the same to ESPN, saying:

"I created a character who plays multiplayer video games, and he's considered the most dominating gaming specimen."

He posted his first video on January 11, 2010, playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and was featured prominently at Machinima, showcasing his gameplay. He then left YouTube and went inactive on the platform in 2011.

Dr DisRespect has since gained massive popularity by playing popular battle royale games such as H1Z1, PUBG and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Later, he joined Twitch and quit Sledgehammer to pursue full-time streaming on Twitch.tv.

On February 2018, he had a total concurrent viewership of 388,000 on his channel, which was very close to beating Tyler1's viewers of 410,000 on Twitch. Dr DisRespect had a humongous number of followers on Twitch (4.39 million), and also had over 180 million views on his channel.

Image Credit: Dot Esports

But did you know that his real name is Herschel Beahm IV? He has gone through a lot of controversies as well, starting with his bathroom incident at E3. He broke Twitch's privacy rules and laws under the California Penal Code, as he was filmed inside the bathroom during an event.

On 26 June 2020, Dr DisRespect was banned from Twitch, as he violated some community guidelines, but both parties have been silent on the issue so far.

Dr Disrespect tweeted that there was no communication from the streaming platform regarding the ban of his channel.

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

Dr DisRespect has won several awards for his entertaining streams as well. In 2017 and 2019, he won the 'Streamer of the Year' awards at the Esports Industry Awards, and also won the 'Trending Gamer' award in 2017 at The Game Awards.

