What is the Dying Light Last Call Event and how to participate in it

With the release of Dying Light 2: Staying Human on the horizon, it looks like the original Dying Light's developer support will be discontinued. However, it may not all be over yet as Dying Light is getting its final event this month before the launch of the sequel.

Titled Spike's Story: Last Call, this last rendezvous promises intense gameplay and impressive rewards as gamers progress through the event. Players will attempt to lead survivors to safety amidst the increasing viral presence in the world of Dying Light.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman Jump on board for the Spike's Story: Last Call event in Dying Light! The situation in Harran is getting worse by the day, and Spike needs your help to rescue the remaining survivors. Can you turn the tides? Jump on board for the Spike's Story: Last Call event in Dying Light! The situation in Harran is getting worse by the day, and Spike needs your help to rescue the remaining survivors. Can you turn the tides?#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/51nfoidaMF

Dying Light's final event will be spread across two parts

Spike's Story Last Call: will be divided into two parts. The first part of the event will run from January 24 to 28 and the second part is to be released soon after. It can be expected that both the parts will be concluded before the release of the sequel.

Developer Techland has shed some more light on what this final event will be bringing to the players.

Rais has fallen, but it’s not the end of our problems with the bandits. Quite the contrary, to be honest. With their leader gone, they are flooding Harran, all loose and frenzied, ravaging whatever stands in their way. Their strike on a survivors’ shelter exposed those hiding inside to the infection, bringing on a host of freshly-turned Virals to deal with. As if we hadn’t had enough of them already...

New Rewards for completing achievements during the event

The reward for killing the bandits in the first part will be the Crankshaft, a new melee weapon that promises to be extremely fun for players to use. After all, one of the most glamorous parts of the game is its combat mechanics and fans can't wait to mess around with these new weapons.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is impressive that Techland still continues to provide support for the original game even when the release of the sequel is imminent. One can hope that the developers will show the same kind of dedication with regards to post-launch content for the sequel.

Edited by Danyal Arabi