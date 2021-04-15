Following the latest patch update, players are searching for the easiest Expedition in Outriders in order to add better items to their inventory and move up through challenge tiers.

The YouTube channel for Clan MRN-Marine recently shared a video following the player through what is arguably the easiest Expedition in Outriders from beginning to end.

What is the easiest Expedition in Outriders after the patch update?

Marine's video is a walkthrough of a solo Trickster Build working through the Challenge Tier 15 Gold Run, which mostly takes place within the Chem Plant. Though Marine's video shows the process, it is also important to note their build at the end of the video, as these elements contribute to this challenge being one of the easiest Expeditions in Outriders.

The first step in beginning what is one of the easiest Expeditions in Outriders is gaining access to the facility. After successfully entering the building, the next step is to enter the lab and reach the elevator.

After entering the elevator within the easiest Expedition in Outriders, players are then tasked with disabling the power plant. Once the power plant is disabled players will have to successfully take out chambers filled with Perferos, a Behemoth, and finally a Blood Morpher, before moving on to claim the Drop Pod.

Should players survive through several waves of various enemies, the Expedition will be complete. Adding to the ease in which Marine completes this walkthrough is The Bulwark weapon, which can be purchased from Tiago, featuring the Ultimate Bleeding Bullets and Killing Spree modifications.

Along with the Bulwark, Marine has equipped his Trickster with the Engine Liquidator's Hood, Battlefield Surgeon's Uniform, and Clairvoyant's Gloves paired with the Thirst For Blood modification.

Though this quest requires a player with determination and an in-game build with decent stamina and damage boosts, the work required by the player is not very demanding within what is labeled here as the easiest Expedition in Outriders.

Though this challenge is arguably the easiest Expedition in Outriders that is currently available, as players move through Challenge Tiers, the difficulty of the gameplay will increase as expected. Of course, a player's build is also a contributing factor to whether or not an Expedition is "easy," as different builds accomplish drastically different things.