What are elite abilities in Free Fire? Andrew, Hayato, and Kelly's awakened versions explained

Garena Free Fire provides players with a plethora of features. Aside from appealing events, intriguing game types, and alluring aesthetics, the title has a plethora of characters.

These characters assist gamers on the virtual battlefield. They may, however, be enhanced or "awakened" to unleash their superior forms.

Kelly, Hayato, and Andrew are the only three characters with their elite versions available, which players can unlock.

This article covers everything about the elite abilities in Free Fire and how players can unlock them.

How to unlock elite characters in Free Fire?

The elite forms carry the character's initial ability while adding a new skill set. For example, Elite Hayato (Hayato Firebrand) will keep the basic skill of Hayato (Bushido) and then add the improved skill set.

As a result, to acquire an Elite character, players must first possess that character. Fortunately, an elite character can be upgraded for free, and the characters can be obtained by completing various mission sets or special events.

Mission sets to unlock Kelly "The Swift"

To unlock Kelly "The Swift," the elite version of Kelly, or Hayatop Firebrand or Elite Andrew, players must complete five task sets, each consisting of multiple tasks. After completing all missions, the character's awakening skill, appearance, and costume will be unlocked.

Here are all the elite abilities of Kelly, Hayato, and Andrew:

Elite Kelly (Kelly "The Swift")

Kelly "The Swift" in Free Fire

Ability: Deadly Velocity

Skill type: Passive

Deadly Velocity is a passive ability Kelly that unlocks after four seconds of sprinting. The first shot on the enemy deals 101% damage. The skill, however, only lasts 5 seconds.

Kelly "The Swift's" highest skill level (Level 6) boosts the first shot damage on an enemy by 106%.

Elite Hayato (Hayato Firebrand)

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Ability: Art of Blades

Skill type: Passive

Hayato Firebrand has the passive ability called Art of Blades that reduces frontal damage by 1% for every 10% drop in maximum HP.

At level 6, its highest skill level, the ability reduces frontal damage by 3.5 percent for every 10% loss in the player's overall HP.

Elite Andrew (Andrew "The Fierce")

Elite Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Wolf Pack

Skill type: Passive

Awakened Andrew or Andrew "The Fierce" has a passive ability named Wolf Pack. This skill reduces the armor damage by 8%.

If teammates also have Awakened Andrew's skill, an additional 15% damage reduction will be added from each of them to the player.

At the highest level (Level 6), Elite Andrew increases the armor damage reduction by 14%.

Edited by Ravi Iyer