What are emotes in Free Fire and how to use them?

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. The devs are also constantly updating the game to keep things fresh. These updates bring in new weapons, characters, skins, and lots more. With updates, Free Fire often introduces emotes that players can enjoy.

Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game has more maps and game modes in April 2021?

What are emotes in Free Fire?

Image via NOBITA YT FF GAMER ༆ꋊoвιтα࿐YT (YouTube)

Emotes are fun gestures that can be used to communicate with teammates and other players in Free Fire. Players often use it to celebrate and tease enemies.

Free Fire has a huge collection of emotes that players can pick from. Currently, there are over 60 of emotes, out of which only 17 can be purchased from the store.

Here's a list of the current emotes after the recent OB27 update in Free Fire:

Flowers of Love

FFWC Throne

Selfie

Pirate’s Flag

Top DJ

Power of money

Eat my dust

Kongfu

I heart you

Tea Time

Doggie

I’m Rich!

Make It Rain

Captain Booyah

Let’s Go!

BOOYAH!

I’m Saitama!

Obliteration

Top Scorer

Chicken

Arm Wave

Shoot Dance

Baby Shark

Mummy Dance

Push-up

Shuffling

Dragon Fist

Dangerous Game

Jaguar Dance

Threaten

Shake With Me

Devil’s Move

Furious Slam

Moon Flip

Wiggle walk

Battle Dance

High Five

Shake It Up

Glorious Spin

Crane Kick

Party Dance

Jig Dance

Soul Shaking

Death glare

Break dance

Bon Appetit

Aim, fire!

The Swan

Bring It On!

Why? Oh Why?

Fancy Hands

Shimmy

Challenge On!

Lasso

Dust Off

Piece of Cake

The Victor

Sii!

Dab

Hello!

LOL

Provoke

Applause

Also read: 30 best stylish Free Fire names with unique symbols for OB27 version

How to use emotes in Free Fire?

Advertisement

Image via Pronation (YouTube)

Players will first have to unlock and equip emotes to use them. They can be equipped with eight emojis at a time in Free Fire.

They can use it by following the steps below:

Players need to start a match in Free Fire.

Then click on the "Smile" icon.

Choose any emote from the circle that appears.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

Also read: How to get stylish Free Fire guild names after OB27 update