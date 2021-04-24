What are emotes in Free Fire and how to use them?

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. The devs are also constantly updating the game to keep things fresh. These updates bring in new weapons, characters, skins, and lots more. With updates, Free Fire often introduces emotes that players can enjoy.
What are emotes in Free Fire?
Emotes are fun gestures that can be used to communicate with teammates and other players in Free Fire. Players often use it to celebrate and tease enemies.
Free Fire has a huge collection of emotes that players can pick from. Currently, there are over 60 of emotes, out of which only 17 can be purchased from the store.
Here's a list of the current emotes after the recent OB27 update in Free Fire:
- Flowers of Love
- FFWC Throne
- Selfie
- Pirate’s Flag
- Top DJ
- Power of money
- Eat my dust
- Kongfu
- I heart you
- Tea Time
- Doggie
- I’m Rich!
- Make It Rain
- Captain Booyah
- Let’s Go!
- BOOYAH!
- I’m Saitama!
- Obliteration
- Top Scorer
- Chicken
- Arm Wave
- Shoot Dance
- Baby Shark
- Mummy Dance
- Push-up
- Shuffling
- Dragon Fist
- Dangerous Game
- Jaguar Dance
- Threaten
- Shake With Me
- Devil’s Move
- Furious Slam
- Moon Flip
- Wiggle walk
- Battle Dance
- High Five
- Shake It Up
- Glorious Spin
- Crane Kick
- Party Dance
- Jig Dance
- Soul Shaking
- Death glare
- Break dance
- Bon Appetit
- Aim, fire!
- The Swan
- Bring It On!
- Why? Oh Why?
- Fancy Hands
- Shimmy
- Challenge On!
- Lasso
- Dust Off
- Piece of Cake
- The Victor
- Sii!
- Dab
- Hello!
- LOL
- Provoke
- Applause
How to use emotes in Free Fire?
Players will first have to unlock and equip emotes to use them. They can be equipped with eight emojis at a time in Free Fire.
They can use it by following the steps below:
- Players need to start a match in Free Fire.
- Then click on the "Smile" icon.
- Choose any emote from the circle that appears.
