Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are two Battle Royale titles that are massively popular in the mobile gaming world. They often get compared, and while there are some similarities, the two titles have quite a few differences in terms of graphics and gameplay.

In Free Fire, the matches are fast-paced, and the number of players is restricted to 50. In PUBG Mobile Lite, the number of players per match can be up to 60. Both titles have multiple maps and modes that players can enjoy solo or with their friends.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in April 2021?

Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game has more maps and game modes in April 2021?

Maps

Image via Srikanta (YouTube)

Free Fire offers players three BR maps – Purgatory, Bermuda, and Kalahari. Bermuda has the biggest area among the three, while Kalahari is the smallest arena in Free Fire.

When it comes to PUBG Mobile Lite, players can enjoy two Battle Royale maps – Varenga and Golden Woods. Both are inspired by the Erangel and Sanhok maps from PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: 5 major differences between the games in 2021

Advertisement

Game modes

Image via PUBG MOBILE Lite Official (YouTube)

PUBG Mobile Lite has the following game modes:

Classic: Varenga, Golden Woods (Maps) Arcade: War EvoGround: Payload 2.0

Free Fire has the following game modes:

Ranked Game Classic Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked) Cosmic Racer

It can be observed from above that both games offer exciting game modes and maps that players can enjoy. However, Free Fire offers more maps and game modes compared to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Both titles are accessible to many players across the world due to their low device requirements.

Download Free Fire from here

Download PUBG Mobile Lite from here

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While this information may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for it.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game takes up lesser space on smartphones?