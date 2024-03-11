What exactly happened between Punz and Andivmg? Streamer controversy explained

Continuing the streak of allegations against Dream SMP members, Puerto Rican Twitch streamer Andivmg accused fellow Minecraft streamer Punz "Luke" of racism, "dubious consent," and toxic behavior while the pair were in a relationship up until 2022. Andi has stated that Punz reportedly emotionally neglected her and subjected her to gaslighting and verbal abuse during their one-year-long relationship.

As she expressed her side of the story on her Tumblr page, Punz resorted to X to frame a 3,705-word-long statement to address Andi's various claims. This article explores the original allegations made by Andi, Luke's subsequent apology, and her reaction to it.

Allegations made by Andivmg against Punz explored

The ordeal began as Twitch streamer Andi took to Tumblr on February 28, 2024, to vent about her past relationships with two individuals, one of whom she nicknamed "1." Talking about "1," she mentioned that she did not want to name the individual and requested her followers not to delve into finding their identity. She stated:

"Do not go on twitter making threads speculating on whatever because it’s just going to cause me a bunch of problems and i don’t want this to be brought to his attention."

In the post, she described that her relationship with "1" involved "emotional mistreatment," with him seemingly being "bored" and "disinterested" in Andi and her having to "beg for his attention." She further reported that he didn't like her having "guy friends," to the point where she had to allegedly cut off contact with her male best friend. She describes that the two had a tumultuous relationship, with him supposedly also "using" her mental health against her.

In a subsequent post on Tumblr on March 10, 2024, she revealed that "1" was Luke "Punz." She started off by pointing out her controversial past use of the "B-slur" used against Mexicans/Latinos. She alleged that while she was posting an apology for her use of the slur after being "canceled" online, Punz himself used the "B-Slur" against her, referring to her Puerto Rican descent.

She said that the Minecraft creator didn't seem to take her subsequent rebuke for using the word seriously, with him "smiling and laughing":

"He decided that was the perfect time to say “I mean you are a b***** aren’t you? my little b*****.” Now, he said this completely unprompted. I was in the process of writing my apology and he just said that... While i was reprimanding him, he was smiling and laughing."

She also mentioned other instances where Luke allegedly showcased racist behavior toward her, with him being of caucasian descent:

"But this wasn’t the only time he was weirdly racist to me... Sometimes my spanish accent would come out and he would make fun of me and the way i pronounced some words. He also refused to visit me in Puerto Rico when i lived there or come meet my family when i really wanted him to because he “didn’t like the heat” or “it’s dangerous there isn’t it?”. Once, while we were watching season 2 of Bridgerton, he implied that the Sharma sisters were “too dark” for him to be attracted to them. This hurt me because they are brown skinned girls. I am a brown skinned girl."

Among the several other allegations she made, the most serious comes in the form of an incident involving "dubious consent." She detailed her experience on April 25, 2022—the day of her and Luke's one-year anniversary. She stated that she had drunk alcohol with Luke, with him bringing it over to her house since she was too young to buy the drinks herself.

She stated that due to her being "lightweight," she had "blacked out" after her second drink, with her apparently having another one but having no recollection of it.

She awoke the next day in bed, without clothes, and upon inquiring with Luke, he revealed that she had "initiated sex with him" with an "enthusiastic" approach from her side. She further clarified that the pair were in a relationship at the time, and he apparently did not know how drunk she was. Hence, she was unsure what to call the situation:

"He came over about an hour later with flowers and drinks (I was 20 at the time so I couldn’t buy the drinks myself)... For context, I am a lightweight. I always have been. I literally get tipsy on half a cocktail... I blacked out after my second Smirnoff. Apparently I drank 3 but I genuinely cannot remember anything after finishing the second one. The next morning i woke up naked in my bed... He proceeded to tell me that I initiated sex with him and that i was very enthusiastic about it... I’m still really confused about what happened that night."

Fans were quick to react to the allegations, with many expressing their anger over the ordeal, as described by Andi and others showcasing their support for the streamer:

Punz responds to the allegations

In a post on X, Punz addressed Andi's claims, stating that he "did not and wouldn't take advantage of anyone ever" and that he had "sensed nothing out of the ordinary" since Andi wasn't visibly dizzy, slurring her words, or incoherent at all during the time. Talking to Andi directly, he also stated that he didn't mean to invalidate her experiences and apologized for coming off as "unserious" about "a very serious matter."

He also mentioned that he had felt mistrust and insecurity within the relationship due to Andi's flirtatious behavior with "Friend A." She also supposedly talked "poorly" about Punz to Friend A. Conversely, she supposedly grew close to "Friend B," who was Punz's good companion and had a "larger platform" than him.

Andi and Friend B had reportedly developed a relationship where the two were "mutually flirting to the point where she sent him explicit photos," with her denying the claims but Friend B stating that it took place.

Talking about the alleged racism, he stated that he hadn't used the word twice and had asked her a question using the word due to "genuine ineducation," with him being confused as to why people were offended by her use of the word. He had assumed that the slur was used against any Hispanic individuals and that she could "reclaim it" as a Puerto Rican.

He apologized again and stated that he had not meant to offend her:

"While we were in the car talking about the situation, I made an idiotic comment where I said “I mean you are a b*****, aren’t you?” in which I said the word once, not twice as Andi refers to in her statement. This comment came from a place of genuine ineducation as I was confused as to why people were offended. I thought it was a slur referring to any Hispanic person, and I wrongly assumed that she could reclaim it as a Puerto Rican... This was still an extremely stupid mistake on my part and in no way did I mean to offend her."

Many netizens praised the Dream SMP member for taking accountability for his actions:

Andi has since responded to Punz's apology, stating he is still close friends with Friends A and B. She stated that the text she sent (attached to Punz's apology on X) was made in a state of emotional distress and is not a "reflection" of how she feels now.

Further, she said she did not accept Luke's apology as she did not think he meant it.