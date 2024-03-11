What are the allegations against Dream SMP member Punz?

Dream SMP member Luke "Punz's" ex-partner, Andivmg, has levied a series of accusations against him. On March 10, 2024, the latter shared a detailed document on Tumblr titled "My experience with Luke (Punz)." In it, Andivmg described her relationship with the popular Twitch streamer as "toxic," accusing him of racism, abuse, and "dubious consent."

"I had to endure emotional neglect, gaslighting, verbal abuse, one instance where there was dubious consent" - Andivmg's allegations against Punz explored

Andivmg's 2,782-word Tumblr post began with her stating that she endured emotional neglect, verbal abuse, and an instance of "dubious consent," among other things, during her relationship with Punz. She wrote:

"In our year-long relationship, I had to endure emotional neglect, gaslighting, verbal abuse, one instance where there was dubious consent and much more."

She claimed to have received "copious amounts of hate and harassment" from the Minecraft streamer's fanbase at the beginning of their relationship. According to Andivmg, Punz "decided" to keep their relationship private to "protect" her from his fan base.

Andivmg explained that she faced backlash from the online community after using the "B-slur," a derogatory term used against Mexicans and Latinos. She then accused Punz of racism, writing:

"I won't get into the nuances of if I could say it or not as a Puerto Rican because that’s discourse that does not pertain to this specific situation. But you know who definitely can’t say it? A white boy from Massachusetts. When I was getting canceled for this and getting thousands of tweets calling me names, he decided that was the perfect time to say 'I mean you are a b***** aren’t you? My little b*****.' Now, he said this completely unprompted."

Andivmg provided another example of Luke being allegedly racist while watching the second season of the Netflix series Bridgerton. She detailed:

"Once, while we were watching season 2 of Bridgerton, he implied that the Sharma sisters were 'too dark' for him to be attracted to them. This hurt me because they are brown-skinned girls. I am a brown-skinned girl. Then this, combined with the fact that he told me once he wasn't attracted to me made me feel like my skin color was unattractive. These are only a few examples I can think of at the moment, but I'm sure there were more. Our relationship ended in 2022 so some of my memory is a bit hazy."

Andivmg accused Punz of "berating" her

In another section of the Tumblr post, Andivmg accused the YouTuber of "berating" her. She alleged that he would "call her names" and raise his voice at her:

"He would berate me a lot. Not just due to getting heat online, although he did do that a lot. But in general, whenever we would get into an argument or a disagreement he would always call me names like annoying or weird or stupid. He would raise his voice at me if I did something he didn't like and call me an idiot. And that really hurt, i felt like I couldn't bring up anything or do anything without getting insulted."

Andivmg also claimed that Punz "insulted" her during her depressive episodes:

"He also insulted me when I was in depressive episodes. I have BPD and at the time I was not being treated properly for it. So, I was all over the place emotionally and he was what I clung to for validation, reassurance, and love. I talked to him when we first started dating about my disorder and told him that if it seemed like something he couldn't handle that he could opt out of the relationship."

"I woke him up and asked him, 'Luke, why am I naked?'" - Andivmg provides details about what happened on April 25, 2022

In the Tumblr post's final section, Andivmg discussed the "most serious thing" about her time with Punz, which occurred on April 25, 2022, the first anniversary of their relationship.

According to her, she had a "very heated argument" with Punz after the latter stated that he planned to play Valorant all day on their anniversary. After things settled down, Andivmg stated that the Dream SMP member had come over with flowers and drinks.

She elaborated:

"After a very heated argument, we calmed down and I asked him to come over. He came over about an hour later with flowers and drinks (I was 20 at the time so I couldn't buy the drinks myself). He brought Smirnoffs and Trulys. For context, I am a lightweight. I always have been. I literally get tipsy on half a cocktail. And that day, I hadn't eaten anything because I was in distress over our argument."

Andivmg claimed to have blacked out after drinking, and elaborated on what happened the next day:

"I blacked out after my second Smirnoff. Apparently, I drank 3 but I genuinely cannot remember anything after finishing the second one. The next morning I woke up naked in my bed. I woke him up and asked him, 'Luke, why am I naked?' and he said, 'Because you didn't want to put your clothes back on.' When I clarified to him that that was not what I meant, he got defensive and said that he didn't realize how drunk I was."

She added:

"He proceeded to tell me that I initiated sex with him and that I was very enthusiastic about it. He said he didn’t know I could blackout on three Smirnoffs. He made fun of me for being a lightweight and continued to make light of the situation. Then he mentioned that I fell off the bed at some point in the night and that it was funny how drunk I was. I then questioned him. Because if he thought that me tripping and falling off the bed because I was so drunk was funny, how did he not know that I was too drunk?"

Andivmg then said that she broke up with Punz that day:

"He responded by saying that I fell off the bed only after we were done. That day I broke up with him. I’m still really confused about what happened that night. I don't remember anything and all I have to go on is what he said to me. We were in a relationship at the time and he says he didn’t know how drunk I was so I'm not sure what to call what happened."

Punz responded to the accusations via a post on X on March 11, 2024. He admitted to using the derogatory "B-slur" and apologized. In response to Andivmg's allegations of "dubious consent," Punz claimed he did not take advantage of anyone.