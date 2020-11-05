A new leak has revealed that a POI filed under the name Winter Village may be coming to Fortnite, according to a dataminer who shared a plethora of files on Twitter.

A bunch of files have been added for a "Winter Village"



This could mean we could expect a winter POI to appear on the map soon!



Once the update is available publicly to play, ill load in the umaps. pic.twitter.com/5QcYkxAvqP — Fevers - Leaks & News (@_fevers_) November 3, 2020

Of course the Fortnite map is going to change soon. It very rarely remains the same over the course of a season, especially near the end of one and the beginning of another. Season 4 saw many Marvel Comics themed locations added to the Fortnite island. Since then, more points of interest have been added as well, as part of the Fortnitemares adjustments that took place. Fortnitemares and Halloween are over now. It makes sense that Fortnite may transition to another Winterfest event, complete with locations themed after the holiday season.

What to expect from Fortnite "Winter Village" POI Leaks after v14.50?

In Fornite's v14.40 update, all of the sounds from the Winterfest 2019 were added to the game once again. This was shared by a Fortnite leaks account on Twitter, who datamined the information. Many feel this is a complete giveaway that Winterfest 2020 is an in-game event that is guaranteed to be taking place.

Looks like we'll see Winterfest returning this winter! All last year Winterfest sounds got re-added in 14.40 !

(Via: @PeQuLeaks )#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks

pic.twitter.com/MUTTLeDjAx — GunasamssYT - Fortnite Leaks & News 🎃 (@Gunasamss_YT) November 2, 2020

With the leak of the Winter Village arriving after the v14.50 update, it just feels more and more likely. Season 4 received an extension, going until the 2nd of December now. It is very possible that this Winter Village POI could enter the game after the season ends and the files are just there now to allow for a smoother transition once the time comes.

In true Fortnite fashion though, nothing is set in stone until it is officially announced. Players should definitely look forward to a winter themed period on the island.

Galactus could destroy the island. It could see the Marvel heroes travel through time to the old map. Galactus could be defeated and snow will fall on the island bringing a normal winter. It'll be exciting, irrespective of how things play out in the end.