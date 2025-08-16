What does the Flare do in PEAK?

The Flare is just another piece of gear in PEAK, but when bad weather, precarious terrain, and fall coverage can leave you stranded, it is one of the best tools you can carry. Between wobbly climbing mechanics and having to make frequent survival choices, losing your buddy can happen more often than you think.

That's where this tool comes in handy. With that in mind, here is a guide on what it does.

The purpose of the Flare in PEAK

Climb up to the mountain (Image via Aggro Crab || Landfall)

At its core, the Flare is a throwable SOS signal. When activated, it releases a plume of brightly colored smoke that can be seen from a long distance. This makes it an essential tool for communication in situations where voice chat isn't enough.

Once deployed, the smoke can be used as a beacon for your teammates, directing them straight to you. You could also mark important features of the landscape for your team. A mate could drop this as a marker near a campfire, rope anchor, or a rare item to help the others find critical navigational points.

Interestingly, the Flare also has another use tied directly to the end of a run. If you manage to throw this tool right at the summit of the peak, a helicopter will arrive within 15-20 seconds, speeding up the extraction. This is especially useful if you’re short on time or attempting a speedrun. Bringing this tool to the very top is a clever way to shave off those final minutes.

Using the Flare wisely

If a player falls behind during the expedition, the Flare becomes a rapid regrouping tool. When fired, it lets everyone regather at the same position, saving time and keeping the squad together.

As mentioned previously, the Flare also serves as a marker alongside an emergency signal, for when teammates find something rare or are calling for help when facing unexpected threats. This makes it just as much an asset for coordination as it is for survival.

Why it matters

This tool doesn't seem too significant, since it doesn't deal damage or actually contribute to any stats. However, in the unforgiving world of PEAK, it is important to pack one because it is a vital way to communicate and coordinate.

