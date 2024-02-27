The Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster in Helldivers 2 is easily one of the most confusing elements of the game. Boosters are quite helpful in combat, as they bestow passive buffs. However, since you're limited to bringing only one to the battlefield, it can be a bit tricky to decide.

While most Boosters in Helldivers 2 come with a simple and easily understandable description, the same cannot be said about the Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster, which can be quite tricky to decipher. As such, it can be a bit confusing to decide whether you should invest Medals into unlocking the Booster or not.

Here's a comprehensive guide on the Flexible Budget Booster in Helldivers 2, its uses, whether it's worth unlocking, and more.

Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster in Helldivers 2 explained

What is the Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster in Helldivers 2?

Expand Tweet

What makes the Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster in Helldivers 2 a tricky choice, especially early in the game where you will have a very limited supply of Medals, is its rather cryptic description. The Flexible Budget Booster "boosts" the cooldown of Reinforcement Stratagem after you exhaust them all.

The cooldown buff reduces the time it takes to replenish the Reinforcement Stratagem from two minutes to a minute and 45 seconds, shaving off 15 seconds. While this might look admittedly quite minuscule, in the heat of battle, it can be a defining factor for you and your team's victory.

How to unlock Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster in Helldivers 2

Unlocking the Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster needs 75 Medals. Note that it is unlocked exclusively from the Steeled Veterans Warbond path. If you're looking for ways to earn Medals, check out our guide on how to easily farm the resource in Helldivers 2.

Is it worth unlocking the Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster in Helldivers 2?

Now, to answer the million-dollar question: is the Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster worth unlocking, or are you better off saving your Medals for other Boosters and upgrades? The long and short of it is, well, no, it's not worth spending 75 Medals on the Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster.

Expand Tweet

There are far better Boosters in Helldivers 2. For instance, the Increased Reinforcement Budget Booster serves the same purpose as that of the Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster, albeit with a faster cooldown rate.