What is Fox Hunt in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Release date and more

Metal Gear Solid Delta will feature a brand-new online multiplayer mode called Fox Hunt, releasing on October 30, 2025. The mode has been uniquely designed to reflect the core stealth-based essence of the Metal Gear franchise. With the enhanced graphics and modern visual upgrades, Fox Hunt mode is expected to blend perfectly within the game, intensifying the tension and immersion to a new level.This article will cover everything you need to know about the upcoming Fox Hunt mode in Metal Gear Solid Delta, ensuring you are well-prepared before its release.When does Fox Hunt in Metal Gear Solid Delta release?As mentioned, the Fox Hunt multiplayer mode will be released on Tuesday, October 30, 2025. This mode is a PvP experience where players team up in pairs and face off against up to 12 opponents. The objective is to survive across three different fields, including the jungle. Each match will feature two mission rule sets, chosen at random. Players who fail to complete their objectives during each phase will be eliminated from the mission.Also read: Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater review: A tactical espionage masterpiece remadeOverview of the Fox Hunt online mode in Metal Gear Solid DeltaFox Hunt is built around a hide-and-seek concept, focusing on camouflage and survival. Two new features have been added to enhance both the mode’s engagement and its stealth factor:At CamoThe At-Camo feature is an advanced camouflage system that provides an all-terrain suit capable of instantly adapting to the surface you walk on. Players will be equipped with it from the start and can change patterns on the spot, allowing them to blend perfectly with any environment. This adaptability is crucial for escaping, attacking, ambushing, or infiltrating stealthily.Naked SenseAnother key feature is Naked Sense, which allows players to detect and pinpoint threats within a limited radius, as well as search for supplies. However, using it drains stamina.Since this feature could be overpowered, balance is maintained by triggering an alert whenever a nearby player activates Naked Sense.Also read: Should you choose New style or Legacy style in Metal Gear Solid Delta?This mode will not support cross-platform multiplayer, and no in-game purchases will be available. Additionally, players can create private matches with invited friends or by sharing the room ID.Furthermore, the developers have noted that when the mode launches, players may experience temporary instability in performance and matchmaking if server traffic is high.