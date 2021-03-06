What is Free Fire Advance Server: Is there a release date for the OB27 server yet?

Free Fire's success can be partially attributed to the periodic updates from the developers, Garena. They introduce new content like guns, systems, in-game tweaks, and more to keep the game fresh and exciting.

The latest OB26 update brought in new firearms and features, including UAV Lite. An Advance Server usually precedes these updates. This article provides an overview of this beta phase.

Advance Server in Free Fire

The Advance Server is a program where players can test new, upcoming features before they are implemented in the game’s global version. The developers typically release a new Advance Server before every update.

This server is a separate application, and only a limited number of users can access it. Players need to register ahead of time to obtain an activation code, which is mandatory to access the Free Fire Advance Server. It is only available for a limited duration, after which the progress will be wiped off.

Aside from testing the new features, players can also obtain the in-game currency, diamond, for reporting any and all bugs.

Is there a release date for the OB27 server yet?

The date of the OB27 Advance Server is yet to be announced

The release date for the OB27 Advance Server has not been announced yet. The webpage of the ‘Advance Server’ reads – “To Be Announced.”

Gamers can follow these steps to enroll for the Advance Server once the registrations open:

Step 1: They can visit the Free Fire Advance Server’s website here.

Step 2: Next, they have to log in using their Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Players have to enter all the details and press the ‘Join Now’ option.

Step 4: After the registration is complete, users can download the APK once it becomes available.

Note: Only selected users will receive the activation code.

