What is Free Will in Inzoi and how does it work?

After Inzoi's release, players have already started perfecting their Zois and schedules. While they go about creating a realistic virtual world, gamers will have to ensure that the characters live a healthy lifestyle and are mentally fit. To achieve this, players will have to make sure that all their Zoi's urges are being met, while ensuring they enjoy activities as well. That being said, monitoring an ambitious game like Inzoi can be difficult when players have to manage each character's life.

This is where Free Will comes in, and this article will explain how this mechanic can be used to make the gameplay easier.

How does Free Will work in Inzoi

Controlling each task of the Zois can be challenging in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Free Will is also called Autonomy in the game, and it is when the characters act under the control of AI instead of the user. These schedules, which they carry out on their own, are based on the personality traits players have set for the Zois. For example, if a Zoi feels hungry, they will get something from the refrigerator and cook if this is listed as one of their preferences.

Free Will is not just limited to the activities around the house, as the characters can go out and form friendships and have conversations with other NPCs as well. In conclusion, Autonomy is the game's AI making the Zois carry out their tasks based on the preferences set for them. However, a drawback of this feature is that the Zois might not always do their work correctly.

How to enable or disable Free Will in Inzoi

Players can activate or deactivate Autonomy from the bottom of the screen (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Free Will in Inzoi can be enabled or disabled with a simple click of a button. On the bottom of the screen, you will see a feature that lets you activate or deactivate Autonomy. Now, whether players should turn this setting on or off is based on their personal preference.

Those wanting full control over their characters can switch it off, while those willing to let the AI take care of minimal tasks can turn it on. A white eye icon above the Zois heads signifies that Free Will is active, and an orange color denotes that it is inactive.

