All Preferences in Inzoi explained

Inzoi provides a dynamic and engaging life simulation experience with the help of customizable Zoi characters and life adventures across a range of cities modeled after actual places. You can have the opportunity to see and help your Zoi develop their lives, including pursuing the job of their dreams, falling in love, having children, becoming famous and successful, etc.

In this guide, you will learn about all the preferences in the game.

All Preferences in Inzoi

Your Zoi can get involved in various activities and interests, which helps in influencing their social connections and personal development. Several of these preferred interests and activities are likely to be connected to the preferences of your Zoi. These preferences could identify important aspects of their personalities and how they respond to particular situations.

Preferences can also be customized with the help of the Zoi card, so being mindful of all the possibilities can help you create your ideal character. The Preference System allows players to develop their Zoi's personalities using their likes and dislike. Each Zoi can have up to ten preferences, with various alternatives across the seven different categories.

Since preferences have a direct impact on your Zoi's goals and interests, social interactions, and emotional reactions, they are an essential component to take care of.

CategoryPreferences
SportsJogging, Strength training, Yoga, Boxing, and Ball Sports
FoodCoffee, Street food, Fast food, Meat, Vegetables, Spicy food, and Cake
PerceptionAnimals and Plants
HobbiesDancing, Taking photos, Appreciating art, Painting, and Gaming
ReadingSelf-help books, Novels, Health, and Art
InstrumentsGuitar, Piano, and Drums
ActivitiesCooking, Cleaning, Laundry, Washing Cars and Repairing.
You can also create an appropriate character by selecting and tweaking preferences from the Zoi Card at any time. You can access the card interface in the toolbar located on the right side of the screen. You also have the option of modifying your desired life, preferences, and other settings from this point.

Additionally, you will be able to explore your Zoi's ambitions, urges, and skills.

