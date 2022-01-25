What is GoVaHo attack in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer online strategy battle game where gamers use a troop to attack enemy bases. They can either build their own attack army compositions or rely on the army compositions of more experienced players like DrVaWiPe, Crackling ArDrags, and others.

GoVaHo is a formidable army composition in Clash of Clans that has gained popularity in clan wars and multiplayer battles since 2016. This attacking strategy can easily 3 star any TH 8 and TH 9 base in clan wars and can also be used for pushing trophies in multiplayer battles.

Using GoVaHo attack in Clash of Clans

The Hog Rider in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's a very quick attacking technique that overruns bases. The Golems will break through the base, the Valkyries will destroy the core, and the Hog Rider will clean up the remaining base. This attacking technique can be used for ordinary trophy pushing, clan war attacks, and even farming attacks for Gold and Elixir.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Go to battle with GoVaHo! Crush your enemies with a 50% discount when training Golems, Valkyries, and Hog Riders during this event! Go to battle with GoVaHo! Crush your enemies with a 50% discount when training Golems, Valkyries, and Hog Riders during this event! https://t.co/OCLWTMWtPF

The army composition of the TH 8 GoVaHo attack strategy is:

2 Golems

12 Hog Riders

4 Valkyries

6 Wall Breakers

9 Wizards

4 Archers

Barbarian King

3 Healing Spells

3 Valkyries (clan castle)

It is very expensive in terms of Dark Elixir, so gamers must look to use it in clan wars to 3 star enemy bases. They can follow the step-by-step execution strategy to master this attack strategy:

Execution strategy

Step 1: Use a Hog Rider to lure clan castle troops. Once the opposing clan castle troops have been drawn out of the base, deploy the Golems and Wizards to construct a funnel and finish the clan castle troops. Use Wall Breakers to allow Golems to enter the base's core.

Step 2: Once the outside buildings are cleared, deploy the Valkyries to enter the funnel and stop destroying defenses. Use one Healing Spell to help Valkyries regain health.

Step 3: Deploy the remaining Hog Riders from the opposite end of the base, allowing them to attack the defense structures directly. Use the last of your Healing Spells on the Hog Riders.

Step 4: Clear outer structures such as Builder Huts and Army Camps with the Barbarian King. You can also utilize the Barbarian King to draw attention to the defenses until the Hog Riders arrive.

Finally, depending on the base, users should modify their army composition, such as changing a Healing Spell for a Rage Spell. To gain the best outcomes in Clan War battles, practice this attack strategy regularly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer