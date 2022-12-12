What happened to Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer mode spin-off?

The developers at CD Projekt Red which happens to be the company behind the popular title Cyberpunk 2077, recently dropped yet another trailer for Phantom Liberty, an upcoming DLC for the aforementioned game. However, there's absolutely no chance that the upcoming DLC will bring a new multiplayer mode to the game.

The only other title to have a major open-world multiplayer mode associated with it is GTA V. While the single player mode allows players to live out the storyline, the multiplayer mode allows them to build their own character and then go about indulging in activities spread all across the map. Although both iterations of the game are placed on the same map, they're mutually exclusive. A similar approach was being taken with respect to Cyberpunk 2077, but that won't be happening anymore.

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode shelved

The multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 has been shelved and the developers said that they won't be adding the mode to the game in the near future either. So those expecting to live out a GTA-themed lifestyle in Night City will be sorely disappointed.

As a game, Cyberpunk 2077 had a lot of potential when it comes to an online mode quite similar to GTA Online. However, the game was quite unplayable at launch. There were a lot of major issues with the game as a whole. The developers had to put in a lot of elbow grease to fix the issues that kept plaguing the game at launch, so there was a shift in priorities. The developers focused on fixing the issues at hand over working on a new project entirely, which turned out to be a lifesaver for the game.

Orion is a codename for our next Cyberpunk game, which will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe.

Although they saw a considerable dip in popularity, Cyberpunk 2077 has been making headlines once again ever since Edgerunners came out. The title drew in a lot of gamers globally because it was finally in a playable state. With the Phantom Liberty DLC arriving sometime next year, players will be looking forward to the overall storyline that the expansion has to offer.

One of the main characters in the Phantom Liberty DLC happens to be Solomon Reed. Played by Idris Elba, this character seems to be one of the main protagonists of the upcoming storyline, just like Keanu Reeves was in the main storyline. This patch won't be including any multiplayer elements to the game either.

However, this isn't the last title that CD Projekt Red will be developing. According to a tweet by the company, a new sequel for Cyberpunk 2077 is in the works. So there's a high chance it would come with some sort of multiplayer feature. It's hard to make a comment about it because the developers are yet to reveal more details about it, but one can speculate.

CD Projekt Red will be looking to get things correct with the sequel right from the get-go because no one really wants to play games that are severely bugged right at launch. For now, the primary focus is on Phantom Liberty, and the entire community is looking forward to it. But anyone looking for a new multiplayer mode for the title shouldn't get their hopes up just yet.

