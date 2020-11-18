What happened to the TV Program "Streaming IRL" that featured Pokimane, Myth and others

In this article, we look back at the reality TV show “Streaming IRL,” which featured prominent content creators Myth and Pokimane.

Back in December 2019, a reality TV series called “Streaming IRL” made its debut, and featured some prominent content creators. This included Pokimane, Myth, and Judo Sloth.

The tv series had a total of three episodes, and featured some fascinating in-depth stories about the world of gaming. Of course, the series was not well received, and will in all probability, not be returning for a second season.

The “Streaming IRL” TV series, featuring Pokimane, Myth and Judo Sloth

While Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Ali “Myth” Kabbani are both primarily Fortnite streamers who have since moved on to other games, Judo Smith is a Clash of Clans YouTuber. He currently has 356k subscribers on YouTube, and posts videos on an everyday basis.

The “Streaming IRL” series had a total of three episodes, with the first one being themed on Clash of Clans. Considering video-game streaming is one of the most glamorous career options today, the series stresses upon these personalities as the “celebrities of the next generation”.

Image via Amazon

According to the show’s description, it sheds light on some fascinating stories of struggle, dedication and heartache that eventually led to worldwide success. The first season of the show came out in December 2019, with three individual episodes.

Episode #2 dealt with the early life and struggles of Ali Kabbani, aka. Myth. Myth is one of the most popular Fortnite players in the world, and was formerly considered to be one of the best, as well. The episode sheds light on the work and practice that goes behind building a successful streaming career.

The third episode dealt with Pokimane, and shed light on her early life and career. The episode also dealt with the other side of fame, as Pokimane talked about how much hatred and toxicity she has been subjected to on the internet throughout her career.

Image via Amazon

The tv series received a rating of 7.2 on IMDB, and appears to have been left alone since then. Till date, there has been no update on whether a new season will be coming out. However, the series gave a detailed insight into the amount of time and work it takes to garner a sufficient online presence.

For Pokimane and Myth’s fans, the series provides a good opportunity to look at their life before the two became so popular.