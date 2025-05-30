When you die in Elden Ring Nightreign, your character loses one level and drops all the Runes you were carrying at the place where you died. You then respawn nearby, but your level goes down by one. If you were level 10, you would come back at level 9. This keeps happening every time you die, but your level will never go below 1.

Let's look into what happens when you die in Elden Ring Nightreign.

What to expect when you die in Elden Ring Nightreign

Falling is not an option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

The main thing to understand is that each time you die in Elden Ring Nightreign, you lose one character level. This means that death slows your progress. Repeated deaths will then continue to drop your level until it reaches 1.

Dropped Runes are on the ground

Along with losing a level, all your Runes (the currency for leveling) drop at the place where you died. They remain there, waiting for you to collect them again, but if you die before you can retrieve them, those are lost forever. Therefore, you must be cautious — returning for them can be risky.

Sometimes, enemies near the location where you died may pick up your Runes. If that occurs, you must fight and defeat those enemies to reclaim them.

Near-death state and how rescues work

When your HP reaches zero, you don’t immediately die. Instead, you enter a near-death state where you’re down but can still be rescued by your teammates.

To revive a downed player, teammates must attack them. This might sound strange, but it’s how the game works. If a player continues to fall without reaching a Site of Grace to reset the “Death Gauge,” the chances of rescuing them become increasingly difficult. It resets when someone reaches a Site of Grace, so it’s advisable to visit those checkpoints frequently.

What happens during Night’s Tide?

When night falls in the game, the playable area shrinks due to the Night’s Tide. If all your teammates enter a near-death state during this time, the mission is over, and you must retreat. You don’t get revived, and the run is lost. This makes encounters at night very tense, as your entire team must stay alive to continue the mission.

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

