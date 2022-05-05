What happens if you don't play Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a month?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Nintendo's most recent life-simulation game that was released back in March 2020, right on the brink of the pandemic. The title is a life-simulation game, meaning that it emulates real life to the point where time works akin to real-life within the game as well.

Players are generally expected to log in to the game at least once every day. However, New Horizons players are sometimes unable to log into the game for long stretches of time, and players end up wondering if this will yield any consequences for them. Here is what happens when players do not play Animal Crossing: New Horizons for long periods of time.

While certain effects are in place, there are no long term consequences to not playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for long periods of time

As of now, players do not face any long-term consequences for not playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a long period of time, like a month. However, players do have to face several short-term issues, which can get quite annoying to resolve.

The first problem that players encounter if they do not play New Horizons for over a month is the problem of cockroaches in their homes. Their in-game homes will become infested with cockroaches, which will terrify the villagers as well as lower the overall rating of the player's island. Therefore, it will become the player's responsibility to get rid of the cockroaches to minimize damage.

On a similar note, the island will also become full of weeds, which will lower the visual appeal of the island and subsequently lower the island rating too. Therefore, players will have to go around the island upon their return, pulling out all the weeds to make their island beautiful again.

dzbn @dizzy_bone Haven’t properly played on my island in a while. Came back to autumn weeds and sweet olive budding 🧡 Hamphrey recognises a familiar face #ACNH Haven’t properly played on my island in a while. Came back to autumn weeds and sweet olive budding 🧡 Hamphrey recognises a familiar face #ACNH https://t.co/prTVI8zJ0B

Players might also find their villagers eager to move out of the island due to negligence. Players will then be tasked with the duty of convincing their villagers to stay on their island instead of leaving. Furthermore, if players were in possession of any turnips from Daisy Mae during their period of absence, they will return to find those turnips completely ruined, rendering their purchase a complete loss.

While there are no long-term problems due to not playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for long stretches of time, players will have to do quite a substantial amount of cleaning up when they decide to return to the game. This is aside from the fact that they will miss out on several events and login rewards during their period of absence.

Edited by Danyal Arabi