How to quickly get rid of cockroaches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Cockroaches are quite annoying everywhere, whether in real life or in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They appear in players' New Horizons island homes and cannot be caught since players can't use bug-catching nets inside their homes.

However, players obviously want to get rid of these pests because they ruin the overall appearance of the island.

Getting rid of cockroaches does not require too many steps. However, the process is quite tedious and may be pretty time-consuming. Here is how players can get rid of cockroaches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Cockroaches in Animal Crossing are quite simple to get rid of

There is only one way to get rid of cockroaches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players must step on the cockroaches and kill them to get rid of them. While this might sound very easy to do, it can get a little tricky since the little pests will keep scurrying around the house, trying to avoid getting stepped on.

However, players must step on these cockroaches till they see little ghosts coming out of the cockroach's body.

Furthermore, they can be hiding under the furniture in the house, so to get rid of cockroaches completely, players must also move around all the furniture in their house to check for the pests.

Once all the cockroaches have been killed, players will get a notification announcing that the cockroaches are all dead and the player's house is pest-free once again.

When do cockroaches appear in New Horizons

Cockroaches are not always present in a player's New Horizons home. They appear only if a player's home has not been used in over a month. This could happen if the player has not logged in to the game in a while.

On the other hand, cockroaches can also appear if players time travel over a month back and forth within the game. This is one of the few downsides of time travel in New Horizons.

Cockroaches generally do not damage the player's island with their presence. However, if not taken care of soon enough, players can get a bad rating on the Happy Home Academy, along with villagers leaving their island for other pest-free homes. Therefore, players should get rid of cockroaches at the earliest.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check back here to get all the latest news, updates, and features about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by R. Elahi