What happens when players try to get themselves kicked off their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands

Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes place after a player is stranded on a deserted island where they have to build a new life and invite other anthropomorphic villagers to live with them. They can invite villagers and kick them off their island as they wish.

However, it is highly likely that the disruptive resident on the island is the player themself. In such situations, many Animal Crossing players have been curious if they can be kicked out of their New Horizons islands.

Players can only lower their island rating by being disruptive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The general thought process behind trying to get kicked off one's own New Horizons island is that if the player is disruptive enough, they can eventually be asked to leave their own island. However, that generally does not work.

Players have tried various methods to get kicked off their New Horizons island. For instance, annoying villagers by pushing them and striking them with a net might get them extremely disappointed or angry with the player. Now, if villagers continue to annoy all their villagers, they will eventually begin to ignore the player. Even though they might express an interest in leaving the island themselves, they will not force the player to move out of the island.

Another method that players have tried is to keep lowering their island rating until they get kicked off the island. To do so, players have often tried littering their island as much as possible since a clean and tidy island can yield a good rating. However, even this method does not seem to work since Isabelle will only keep reminding players to tidy up their island but never ask them to leave because of it.

Even if players physically try to remove themselves from the island, they cannot do so and will ultimately have to call Rescue Services to help them get back to the main island.

Therefore, no matter how disruptive players get in the game, they cannot be kicked off their own islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Instead, they will only lower their island rating and will have to work to rebuild their 5-star island and their relationship with the angry villagers.

