What happens if you save Olda during Necessary Evil quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

One of the many decisions you'll come across while going through the Necessary Evil quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is whether you should save Olda. The conundrum arrives after it is revealed that Olda Semine, Jan Semine's son, helped a group of bandits that ambushed Lord Bergow. It is an important choice that will determine the lives of many people along with the conclusion of said quest.

This article lists the events that follow if you decide to save Olda Semine in the Necessary Evil quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

What happens if you decide to save Olda in the Necessary Evil quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Interrogating the prisoner in the Necessary Evil quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The mission starts with you getting tasked to retrieve information regarding a group of bandits from a prisoner. There should be three main questions you can get the answer to from the captive:

Is Istvan Toth with the bandits? - Yes

Where are the bandits that ambushed Lord Bergow? - In Nebakov Fortress

Who is helping the bandits? - Olda Semine

Report your findings to Lord Otto von Bergow

You can omit Semine's involvement to move on to the next quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Reaching the point where you can save Olda depends on what you say here:

If you acquire the information about the Olda Semine and reveal that he is involved with the bandits , then Bergow will order you, Capon, Hashek, and his battalion to confront the Semines.

about the Olda Semine and , then Bergow will order you, Capon, Hashek, and his battalion to confront the Semines. If you acquire the information about Semine's involvement and instead lie to him saying that nobody was involved, Bergow will skip over the raid to Semine and task you with raiding the Nebakov fortress, transitioning into the next quest — For Victory!

about Semine's involvement and instead saying that nobody was involved, Bergow will skip over the raid to Semine and task you with raiding the Nebakov fortress, transitioning into the next quest — For Victory! If you do not acquire the information about Olda's involvement, then Hashek will bring up Olda's disappearance at his own wedding, prompting Bergow to order the raid on Semine.

Save Olda

Hashek does not intend to take any prisoners back to Trosky Castle (Image via Deep Silver)

When the trio reaches Semine's fortress, it is immediately clear that Hashek does not want Olda alive, while Jan Semine believes that his son is innocent. Things will escalate, and you'll immediately need to pick a side if you want to save Olda and the other people living in Semine.

Your decision will impact the lives of many people here (Image via Deep Silver)

To save Young Semine, choose the following options as the conversation progresses:

You can't do that!

You're going too far

I'm going to stop this!

Olda deserves a trial

Nothing is going to burn!

Ultimately, if you decide to save Olda in the Necessary Evil quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Hashek will attack you. Defeat him and his soldiers to progress the quest. Olda will reveal himself, as you and the Semines figure out how to conceal the current events from Bergow.

Here, you'll suggest that the Semines burn the fortress down and hide someplace safe while Henry and Capon fabricate a story for Bergow, a plan all agree with. Before it is put into place, you can ask various questions regarding the bandits to Olda, both to clear some of your doubts as well as to make the fib more believable.

The ride at night will be long and tense (Image via Deep Silver)

The Semines torch their settlement at night, as you head off back to Trosky Castle. During the morning, you both meet up with Bergow and narrate your concocted narrative to him in the Necessary Evil quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The Semines do not make an appearance from here on out if they hide after the torching.

Putting your plan into action in the Necessary Evil quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

If you want the lie to proceed smoothly, you should remain silent and let Capon do all the talking. He'll pass the blame to the Semines, but Bergow will not question the story. But if you want to reveal Hashek's aggression to him, choose the other dialogue options. However, at the last point of the conversation, do not select the option titled:

We killed the burgrave!

If you do select this prompt, it will result in Henry getting executed by hanging.

