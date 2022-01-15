What is Hidden Bad Cactus in Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 has several major and minor elements built right within the game, which are all quite significant if a player aims to be a completionist.

Since its launch, the game has had several showcase events all across the map. One such event has been "The Buggy and the Beast" event, released right after the game's launch in November.

Located near the top of the La Gran Caldera, the event can be unlocked after completing the Horizon Baja expedition.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon The Halo Showcase Event is back in the seasonal playlist this week. What better reason to drop some HOORAHs in the replies for our friends @Halo The Halo Showcase Event is back in the seasonal playlist this week. What better reason to drop some HOORAHs in the replies for our friends @Halo? https://t.co/MDCm97vKJS

The Buggy and the Beast event has several accolades which reward players with points upon completion. The player has to race against two Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Monster trucks in a Ford #25 ‘Brocky’ Ultra4 Bronco RTR.

The race leads the players from the mountains of Mexico to the stadium at the city center, where the players can find the elusive Bad Cactus.

The hidden Bad Cactus: An optional accolade in Forza Horizon 5

Once the AI has been beaten, players will be able to drive the same car they were racing against. They're allowed to do so for three minutes and can wish to complete optional accolades if they wish to.

There are five optional accolades that players can complete if they want, and one of them involves finding the hidden Bad Cactus.

The hidden Bad Cactus is a red and orange colored pinata that is shaped like a cactus and hence, the name. It's difficult to spot, especially while driving a monster truck, unless the exact location is unknown to the player.

the hidden Bad Cactus (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Players will have to drive a bit, and they will notice a wooden ramp. Beside the ramp is a set of shipment containers, and the hidden cactus lies at the point of intersection of the two shipment containers. Once it's found, the player needs to drive through it.

Of all the five optional accolades, smashing the hidden Bad Cactus first is recommended. Completing the hidden Bad Cactus accolade will reward players with 50 accolade points, which isn't terrific. However, the points also go towards completing the Horizon Baja Outpost accolades list.

Also Read Article Continues below

If a Forza Horizon 5 player fails to complete all five accolades in under three minutes, they will have to redo the process. It will involve completing the race once more, followed by the same accolades.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha