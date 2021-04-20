What is the highest level in Outriders and how long does it take to reach it

Since Outriders has just been released, most players have been wondering about the highest level in the game. Although the level cap in the game is currently at 30, it's not really that simple. There are other factors which tie into the overall level as well.

Outriders is a brand new PvE looter shooter. And just like all looter shooters, it gets a little grindy. The overall character level is one thing, but the item levels are more important in this game.

How long does it take to reach the highest level in Outriders?

This question is very subjective, and will differ from player to player. As mentioned before, the level cap is at 30 but the World Tiers also come into play in Outriders. As the World Tiers go on increasing, enemies start getting stronger. For some looter shooters like Destiny 2, there aren't any world tiers but Outriders has a total of 15 World Tiers in place.

Needless to say, the item drops keep getting better as players keep advancing through World Tiers. Apart from that, there are also expeditions which feature Challenge Tiers. At the highest Challenge Tier, players have a high chance of receiving items which are of level 50.

The strongest characters in the game have managed to conquer Challenge Tier 15, because that's where players can come across the best loot in the game.

Players are most likely to finish the entire story at level 25, and then they can toy around with the side missions to reach the level cap of 30 in Outriders. There's a chance that this level cap may be increased in the upcoming DLCs. However, the fact that players don't get any notification when they reach the level cap of 30 in Outriders is slightly weird.

Having said that, players who are looking to max out their levels early on in Outriders need to focus on completing storyline missions along with the side missions they get from different vendors like the one in Trench Town. Just like in Fortnite, players need to complete quests to earn the most amount of XP in Outriders.