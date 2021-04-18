Outriders: Ranking the 4 classes from best to worst

Outriders is anything but a traditional RPG, but it does have some of the basics like a class system.

The toughest choice for most players that start a roleplaying game is what class they will choose to play. Outriders has four different classes to select from, all with different sets of skills and capabilities.

The four classes in Outriders are Technomancer, Pyromancer, Trickster, and Devastator. While players definitely have personal preferences, there are clearly things that make some of these classes better than others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Ranking the four Outriders classes from best to worst

Best: Trickster

The Trickster class in Outriders gives players a hit-and-run style with the ability to warp space and time. It works extremely well for solo players or someone with a partner, which makes it the best class in the game.

Tricksters can assassinate enemies, disappear in an instant, and can even heal off of defeated enemies. Using Temporal Blade can slow and interrupt, Hunt the Prey allows for quick teleportation, and further upgrades simply make it very dangerous.

Solid: Devastator

Devastator is just behind Trickster in terms of best Outriders classes because it works for players in almost any situation. The Devastator is a defensive master who lets no enemy pass without putting up a fight.

Earthquake is an attack that interrupts and damages all enemies in the area. Reflect Bullets sends bullets back at enemies, and there are so many options for this tanky, armor-focused class.

Okay: Technomancer

The Technomancer class in Outriders is a great support. Unfortunately, the game suits close-range players much more. Placing turrets and sending out other gadgets is cool, but not too useful.

With a proximity mine, the Cryo Turret, and the Pain Launcher missile, the Technomancer has some really awesome traits. It is just outshined by the other two classes above it on the list.

Worst: Pyromancer

Pyromancer may be the coolest class in Outriders, however, cool does not always equal the best. There isn't much better than the ability to control fire. Pyromancer just doesn't take any other skills into consideration.

Pyromancers are there to control the battlefield with flames. Once those need a cooldown, however, they are doomed without cover. Healing requires kills with those skills and the Pyromancer is pretty fragile when it comes to taking hits.