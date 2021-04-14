Outriders class guide: Best Trickster build for CT15 after recent nerf

The Trickster Build might be tricky to set up with the new update, but there is a way to make it OP even after the nerf.

The first step is to unlock skills through the class tree. A Trickster Build offers players three distinct paths. They can take the Assassin, the Harbinger, or the Reaver path.

When a player gets a Class point as a Trickster Build, they should buy Arms Trick.

A player's first skill in the Assassin tree is Arms Trick, and leveling up the Assassin tree to the maximum level is required to create the best Trickster Build post-nerf.

A great strategy is to buy most of the smaller circle skills instead of all those in the biggest circles. In the larger circle, players should only pick Shotgun Master, Disruptive Firepower, Outrider Executioner, Bounty Hunter, Oddity Summation, and Cold Calculation.

Getting a robust Trickster Build will help players excel at the game quickly. It may result in some feeling of loss of choice; however, this play style has been around for decades.

Players should always keep certain skills handy when they're using this post-nerf Trickster build.

Bulletstorm, Equilibrium, and Ace of Trumps are the only skills players should not select. These skills add little to the build and are redundant. A Trickster's best build will be one that contributes the most in the long run.

After the nerf, these are the three best skills to have on hand for Trickster builds.

Hunt the Prey:

Select an enemy and teleport behind them, receiving a [7% of Anomaly Power] Shield bonus.

Venator's Knife:

Throw a temporal knife at an enemy. The blade will ricochet between a maximum of 5 enemies within a small radius, dealing [12% of Anomaly Power] damage and marking them. All marked targets will be inflicted by Slow, and for 10 seconds, the first damage dealt by you will be doubled.

Twisted Rounds:

Fill your current weapon's magazine with Anomaly-infused bullets that increase your Fire Power by [50% of Anomaly Power]. The skill lasts until you reload or switch weapons.

These skills work best with most Technomancer builds, but players should choose based on their playstyle. Players need to be at their best, and players can only do this with a build they're comfortable playing in. Skills to keep on hand may vary depending on the player, so the player should adjust these.

