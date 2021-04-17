Outriders weapons guide: Best Mod combo for unlimited crit and ammo

Running out of bullets in Outriders is never a pleasant scenario. There is one specific mod combination in the game which allows players to land critical hits on enemies, while keeping the magazine full at all times.

Critical hits are those that successfully land on a target's weak spot. Landing a critical hit in Outriders is slightly difficult, because not all enemies have their weak spots on their heads.

Best mod combination in Outriders

The first mod is known as the Embalmers Rage weapon mod. This is a Tier 3 mod and is slightly difficult to come by in Outriders. However, when equipped on any weapon, it turns the weapon into a beast.

Successfully killing an enemy in Outriders activates this mod. Once it's activated, every single shot that lands on an enemy for the next five seconds is an assured critical hit. It has a four-second cooldown before it activates again.

Image via YouTube ( PurePrime )

Players can come across this mod on the legendary weapon, The High Roller. The weapon itself isn't that great, but this mod is a must have for players in Outriders. Players can easily deconstruct this weapon and get their own copy of the Embalmers Rage weapon mod in Outriders.

The second mod in this combination is slightly easier to come by. The Brain Eater is a Tier 2 mod. Players can come across this mod on any weapon of epic rarity in Outriders. Players can find this mod on the Inferno Seed legendary weapon in Outriders as well.

Image via YouTube ( PurePrime )

With the Brain Eater weapon mod equipped, every critical hit that a player lands on an enemy will not consume any ammo. Using both these weapon mods simultaneously in Outriders is essentially equivalent to activating an infinite ammo cheat in the game.

With both these mods equipped, players won't need to hunt for ammo anymore. And since players will be able to land critical hits in quick succession, clearing waves of enemies will be a walk in the park.

Although acquiring both of these mods may take some work, they're definitely worth the effort in Outriders.