Outriders mods guide: Fastest method to acquire mods for alternative characters

Outriders mods are complex, and when used in conjunction with the right gear, skills, and class traits, they become extremely lethal and potent. However, in-game farming mods are not easy because higher-tier mods are hard to come by.

Finding and unlocking all mods in-game can be a daunting task. Hours of grinding to find powerful gear, dismantle it, and acquire the mods can be frustrating, especially when players have to do it repeatedly on their alternative character in the account.

However, there is an easy way to unlock all mods for all alternative characters in-game.

This method may be patched in the future, or perhaps is a feature the developers put into the game knowingly. But for now, this method works efficiently.

The fastest method to acquire mods for alternative characters in Outriders

Outriders allows the creation of multiple characters in one account. This is particularly useful for players who may want to try out all four classes currently present in-game or prefer using a particular class for expeditions and multiplayer gameplay.

Finally got my first legendary to drop in expeditions! #outriders pic.twitter.com/dNIDkZZygs — Marvin Fayers | MuffinmanmarvYT (@muffinmanmarv) April 9, 2021

While farming itself is hard at the moment, following the major nerfs and rebalances that were done to plug the exploits in-game, there is still an easy way for players to unlock mods for all the characters in one account. Here's how to do it.

Advertisement

Step 1 - Select the armor or weapon mod(s), the alternative character needs, and attach it to the appropriate gear.

- Select the armor or weapon mod(s), the alternative character needs, and attach it to the appropriate gear. Step 2 - Put the gear into the stash, and switch to the character that needs the mod added to the library.

- Put the gear into the stash, and switch to the character that needs the mod added to the library. Step 3 - Dismantle the gear, and the mod(s) within the gear will be added to the library for the alternative character.

Using the stash is a brilliant and fast method to acquire mods for alternative characters.

Since mods in Outriders don't function as physical items and work more like a virtual library in-game, once a mod has been added to the library, it stays and can be attached to gear indefinitely for a small price.

Messing around with #Outriders mods/leveling stuff up and I am able to crank out 220k firepower and 430k armor during combat.



Loving this game and grind! pic.twitter.com/7g94yVNeNa — 🎮 Static, Best Arbiter 🎮 (@StaticArbiter) April 12, 2021

The library is currently divided into two sections: armor mods and the other for weapon mods.

Each section has three tiers for mods and is none stackable on gear. There are currently 245 mods in the game that are spread across weapons and armor.