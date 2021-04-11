What should players spend their class points on in Outriders?

Like many role-playing games, Outriders allows players to gather up points and assign them to certain skills or attributes.

Class points in Outriders are earned by leveling up and gaining XP. That is pretty straightforward. Play the game, defeat enemies, complete quests, and then rack up the class points.

These points are used in the typical skill tree menu. With so many to choose from, though, placing them can be a daunting task. There are a few certainties Outriders players should spend their class points on.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What should you spend your class points on in Outriders?

Image via People Can Fly

Of course, in an RPG like Outriders, it all depends on the build. No two players are going to tackle this game in the same manner. That is the beauty of an RPG. The possibilities are endless.

Advertisement

In Outriders, each class has three branches that players can explore. They focus on Weapon Damage, Survival, and Anomaly Power. This is what separates the different playstyles.

There are also four different classes to choose from in Outriders. They are Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer, and Trickster. Players can spend class points freely once earned, and they can be reset at any time.

Devastator

Image via People Can Fly

Devastator focuses on close-range combat. This Outriders class delivers traits that focus on Health and Armor. This is why the Warden branch should be the first choice. Being so close in battle will mean taking a lot of hits. The Warden branch has plenty of Armor, Health, and Resistance upgrades.

Pyromancer

Image via People Can Fly

Advertisement

The Pyromancer, of course, is a class that controls fire. This can be used to attack or heal the Outriders player. The Tempest branch should be the focus because it upgrades Anomaly Power and healing power from the character's abilities.

Technomancer

Image via People Can Fly

The Technomancer class is a long-range support class. A Technomancer has a wide variety of healing capabilities and deadly contraptions. The Pestilience branch has some incredible weapons and damage upgrades. That will allow the Technomancer to help fight from a distance.

Trickster

Image via People Can Fly

Last up is the Trickster class. This Outriders class is for close range, hit and run players. The Harbinger branch is similar to the Devastator's Warden branch. It focuses on Armor, Health, and Resistance. All of these things are vital when getting up close and personal with enemies.