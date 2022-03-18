What is the Hog Heaven Challenge in Clash of Clans?

Every week, Clash of Clans developers release a number of in-game troop challenges, where players have to use a specific troop to win multiplayer battles in order to earn Magic Items, experience and resources. The latest in-game troop challenge is the "Hog Heaven Challenge."

Hog Heaven is a simple troop challenge, involving the use of a specific number of Hog Riders to win multiplayer battles.

Upon doing so, players can earn experience and other special rewards. This article will discuss the Hog Heaven challenge and its rewards as well as the best Hog Rider attacking strategies in Clash of Clans.

Hog Heaven Challenge in Clash of Clans

Hog Heaven challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hog Heaven is the latest challenge, which is visible to players in the events section of the game. The in-game description of the Hog Heaven challenge is as follows:

"Keep your Hog Riders riding longer when you stop a well-timed Heal Spell during this event."

This is a special challenge in which players must win 10 multiplayer battles using Hogs Riders. The number of Hog Riders to be used in a battle depends upon the town hall level, for example, a Town Hall 13 player should use a minimum of 12 Hog Riders.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans And you can also win Wall Rings when you complete the multiplayer challenge, so there's only winning with this event! Except, maybe, for your opponents... 🤔 All Hogs go to Heaven when you train them and brew Healing Spells both at a discount!And you can also win Wall Rings when you complete the multiplayer challenge, so there's only winning with this event! Except, maybe, for your opponents... 🤔 All Hogs go to Heaven when you train them and brew Healing Spells both at a discount! 🐷🌟✨ And you can also win Wall Rings when you complete the multiplayer challenge, so there's only winning with this event! Except, maybe, for your opponents... 🤔 https://t.co/BgwdCn3mEL

During this challenge, players will also receive a 60% discount on Hog Rider and Heal Spell training. To win multiplayer battles and complete this challenge, players should use the best Hog Riders attacking strategies like GoWiHo, Mass Hogs and Queen Charge Hog Riders.

These attacking strategies will help in completing the challenge and winning multiplayer battles. With the discount offer, these attacks can also be used at a very low Dark Elixir cost. This helps you earn rewards by spending fewer resources.

Hog Heaven Challenge rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The Hog Rider event is on! Train Hogs at a discount and complete the event challenge to win some gems and XP! The Hog Rider event is on! Train Hogs at a discount and complete the event challenge to win some gems and XP! https://t.co/czJKv6u2no

These in-game challenges are a good way to earn additional Gems, Magic Items, and experience. The following are the rewards for the Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans:

Players will earn 400 experience on completing this challenge.

Completing this in-game troop challenge will also help players in earning a shovel of obstacles, that will help them move obstacles without actually removing them.

Finally, players interested in gaining the rewards must complete the Hog Heaven challenge by March 20. Players must use the minimum number of Hog Riders mentioned on the left-side of the challenge and win multiplayer battles to complete this challenge in Clash of Clans.

