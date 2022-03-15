What is the Medium Rare challenge in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer strategy game that features troop challenges and special events that let players earn additional resources such as Gold, Magic Items, Elixir, Gems and Experience. Players are given various in-game challenges to complete, which require them to win multiplayer battles using certain troops to win various resources.

The latest addition to the in-game troop challenges is 'Medium Rare,' which entails using Inferno Dragons to win multiplayer battles. This article will discuss the Medium Rare challenge and how to complete it.

Medium Rare Challenge in Clash of Clans

Medium Rare challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Medium Rare challenge is the newest challenge in the game, which allows players to earn experience and Magic Items. The in-game description of the Medium Rare challenge is as follows:

"Fire up your Inferno Dragons and earn spectacular prizes when you use them during this Super event."

The Medium Rare challenge is a straightforward in-game troop challenge that entails deploying Inferno Dragons to defeat enemy bases. Each player's Town Hall determines the number of Inferno Dragons necessary to complete the challenge. For example, a Town Hall 13 player must use 1 Inferno Dragon.

Players have four days to win 10 multiplayer attacks and complete the challenge. The deadline for the challenge is March 18. The prize for finishing the Medium Rare challenge is one Power Potion and 400 Experience.

Since the Inferno Dragon is a Super Troop, players must use a Super Potion or 25000 Dark Elixir to obtain it once they have reached Town Hall 11. Other players can use the Inferno Dragon by requesting it from their clan.

How to complete the Medium Rare challenge in Clash of Clans?

Since the Inferno Dragon is an air troop, players should use air attack strategies like DragLoon.

Players can use a few Inferno Dragons along with the DragLoon attack by reducing the number of Dragons.

Electro DragLoon is another strong Clash of Clans attack strategy that can easily accommodate Inferno Dragon.

Players can also use it as an additional support troop for ground attack strategies like Gowipe and BoWiBa.

Finally, the Inferno Dragon is one of the strongest Super Troops in Clash of Clans and the Medium Rare challenge is a good opportunity for players to use it. With properly executed attacks, players can easily complete the challenge to win additional rewards.

